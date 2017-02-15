Prep roundup: Spring Lake girls down Allendale

After what head coach Cavin Mohrhardt described as a slow start, the Lakers took an eight-point lead into halftime. They then outscored Allendale, 32-12, over the second half to seal the victory.

The Falcons posed little challenge to the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

Reiko Johnson led Spring Lake with 24 points and eight assists, while Madelyn Nelson followed with 11 points on three 3-point shots. Linsey Paggeot rounded out the scoring leaders with an even 10 points and led Spring Lake with two blocks.

Madeline Zenas led with nine rebounds on the night trailed by Paggeot with eight and Jenna Core with seven.

Core also led the Lakers with four steals.

Spring Lake shot an impressive 40 percent from the floor, 42 percent from beyond the arc and 62 percent from the free throw line.

The Laker girls take their talents on the road to take on Coopersville on Friday.

Freshmen: The Spring Lake freshmen girls team beat Allendale, 28-27, on Tuesday. Madalyn Lisman led the Lakers with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Fruitport Calvary girls hoops wins outright conference title

For the fifth straight season, the Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team stands alone atop the Alliance League.

The Eagles recorded a 66-23 win over Bryon Center Zion Christian on Tuesday night to clinch the outright league title.

"This run (34 wins in a row, 66 wins in last 70 conference games) just makes me reflect on the incredible players and their effort we've gotten from them for the past five years,” said Calvary Christian head coach Brad Richards. “God has blessed this program with good health, great assistants, and an incredible school culture here at Calvary. We'll look back some day and go 'Wow'. Right now though, we're getting ready for the playoffs."

Freshman Kelsey Richards scored 22 points and dished out five assists to lead the Eagles (17-1), while Lexy Wilson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Also adding key contributions for the Eagles were: senior standout Allyson Richards with 13 points and six steals, and Jordyn Hamilton with six assists and seven steals.

Fourth-quarter push lifts Fruitport girls over Kenowa Hills

After falling behind 15-11 at halftime, the Fruitport girls basketball team found its groove on both ends of the court.

The Trojans outscored host Kenowa Hills 23-12 in the second half to take a 34-27 comeback road win over the Knights on Tuesday.

Senior wing Iyana Brown scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and swiped four steals to lead the Trojans, while Emily Winicki added nine points and six steals.

“I thought we got great second half defense by Brown, Winicki, Jaydie Hanks, Katie Veihl and Kailey Carmean and that really cemented the win for us,” said Fruitport head coach Bob German.

SL swim team continues to break records

The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team continued their storybook season on Tuesday against Grand Rapids Christian at Calvin College’s Venema Aquatic Center, defeating the Eagles, 109-75, winning 11 of 12 events.

A trio of school records fell at the hands of an un-tapered Laker team.

Spring Lake kicked off the meet in style. The team of Joey Wachter, Will Brown, Kevin Losee and Cam Peel set a new Spring Lake school record in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 1:39.75, surpassing the old standard of 1:39.87.

Wachter and Peel both were not satisfied.

Joey Wachter returned to the pool for a Spring Lake school-record shattering performance in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking in at 53.70, besting the old record of 54.72.

Peel lowered his own school record in the 50 freestyle after taking over the spot on the record board last week. He dashed to a final time of 21.87, besting his 21.94 from last week.

The Lakers now will begin to prepare for the conference championship meet coming up at the end of the month and the state meet in March.

GH bowlers sweep East Kentwood

The Grand Haven boys and girls bowling teams came away with a clean sweep of the East Kentwood Falcons on Monday.

The girls cruised to an easy, 28-2, victory over East Kentwood’s one-player team.

Meagan Batka (398) and Breanna Olthof (369) led the way for the Bucs (3-6).

The boys won 29-1 with a consistent performance in Bakers and regular games. Jonathan Garland (460) and Peter Gannon (435) led the way for the Bucs (8-1).