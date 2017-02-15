Spring Lake boys sweep Allendale with 12-man effort

The Spring Lake boys basketball team hit the road to take on Allendale on Tuesday, looking to sweep their season series against the two-time defending conference champs. They got the job done with stellar defense and gritty paint play as usual, winning, 65-47.

In their last meeting, the Falcons’ “big three” scored 49 of their 50 points against the Lakers, with Hunter Greer leading the way, scoring 23.

Tuesday was a different story, with Spring Lake senior Cameron Ball on the case, Greer managed to score just 12 points to lead Allendale in scoring.

“Road victories are tough to come by,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “They have some guys who can light it up. They can get hot any time. To defend them over 30 minutes, sometimes you just have to hold your breath.

“We went with Cam more today (on Greer). We feel Cam is a better off the ball defender, going through and coming around screens, with Greer being off the ball a little bit more tonight, we decided to go with Cam. But, everybody has to be ready to help; it can’t be just one guy.”

The Lakers came up with eight steals, led by Jack VanWingen with four, to their four turnovers.

“The turnovers were key, and defending their big three was key,” Core said.

In typical Laker fashion, scoring came from all corners of the bench on Tuesday. Spring Lake had five players score at least nine points against the Falcons. The team effort gave the Lakers a 12-8 lead at the first stop and a 28-16 lead at halftime.

Ball led with 16 points, hitting 9-of-10 from the free throw line and knocking down a rare Laker 3-ball.

Jack VanWingen followed with 13 points with Craig Whittaker just behind, dropping 10. Griffin Lorimer and Isaiah Pierce both put in nine. Sam Johnson displayed his unicorn-like range with a three ball, dropping five points total, and led the team with 12 rebounds.

The bench production was fueled by some creative subbing by coach Core early in the game, motivated by getting an already deep team as experienced as possible ahead of the postseason.

“We are out of the league race, we are playing to the tournament now, trying to get guys some extra minutes and try some different lineups,” Core said.

“When they had Greer and those guys out, I decided to give Cameron and some of those guys rest. If you are going to give your key guys rest, I am, too. I think who is on the floor might be better than what you have.

“We had almost five guys in double figures. We were unselfish and made them pick their poison with six guys who can get double digits. We say, our 12 are better than their three.”

That theory was tested early as Allendale forced a tie at eight points late in the first quarter. A yard sale line-change put players like Whittaker and Ben Arteaga in the game, by mid way through the second quarter, the Lakers led by four and never looked back.

“We slapped the press on there and got a few buckets, that took the four-point lead to eight or 10,” Core said. “Craig is our best three-point shooter, but he plays well in the post as well. He really benefits when we have Griffin (Lorimer) and Sam (Johnson) in there. He usually gets a mismatch and has done a pretty good job of taking advantage of that, they only have so many post players.”

The power lineup is just one product of a deep team being tested in the final push to the post season; expect more magic from the bench as the season goes on.

“We think we are kind of deep, and we are going to have to go deeper come tournament time, so we are getting guys ready for that.”

The Lakers will next test their depth against Coopersville on the road Friday.

Junior varsity: Junior varsity: Allendale defeated Spring Lake, 48-43. Kyle Weirsma scored 18 points to lead the Lakers, while Noah Verlinde added 10.

Freshmen: The Spring Lake boys freshmen defeated Allendale, 51-40. Grant Kieft led the Lakers with a season-high 25 points.