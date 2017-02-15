Grand Haven girls hoops holds off West Ottawa on the road

Both teams had trouble with scoring in the second quarter, scoring a combined 11 points. West Ottawa junior Cayia Dewitt hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to make it a one-point deficit at halftime, 15-14.

But the Buccaneers came out with a hot shooting display to start the second half, scoring three straight buckets to take a 21-14 lead. Their defense shut down the Panthers the rest of the way, as they hung on for a 35-28 win.

“I thought we came out and did better in the third quarter, obviously, we beat that team 50-29 a month ago,” said Grand Haven coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We didn’t play well tonight, I thought they played well, they’re playing better. I guess if you can win on the road in the O-K Red and not play well, it’s a good win. “I thought we did better in the second half, though. “I thought the top of our zone caused them some problems.”

Grand Haven (11-6, 5-4 O-K Red) also had a quick start to the game as well, with a bucket just five seconds into the game. The two teams exchanged the lead once early. West Ottawa (6-11, 2-7 OK Red) came back down five points to make it a two-point game at the end of the first quarter, down 10-8.

“We just weren’t able to finish around the rim, get those last couple executions, couple bad turnovers, just frozen,” West Ottawa coach Jeff Bauer said. “It was better, but we definitely hurt ourselves with missed execution and just being a little bit timid. Defensively, I thought we were phenomenal. The last two outings have been the other way around. I thought we defended great, we just can’t seem to put both sides of the ball together.”

Two free throws were the lone buckets in the third quarter for the Panthers by Natalie Dunn, but by then, the Buccaneers were up by 10 points. Grand Haven led by 11 points, 27-16 at the end of the third quarter and couldn’t muster a comeback.

“We came out of halftime, and we really wanted to work on our defense,” Grand Haven sophomore Kelly Olthof said. “We didn’t feel like we were taking 3s very well, we thought that the side people had to slide down more, but we adjusted well after halftime.”

The Panthers did try though, bringing the deficit to just six points, down 27-21 with less than four minutes remaining, but defensive steals for the Buccaneers squashed the comeback.

Grand Haven made all four free throws in the remaining 40 seconds of the game.

Olthof finished with 10 points, Autumn Buikema had nine points and five steals and Maggie Long added six points for Grand Haven. Alli Keyser also had five steals, five assists and four points, while Sophie Mariani chipped in with seven rebounds and four points.

For West Ottawa, Natalie Dunn scored 10 points, while Dani Kuiper had seven and Caiya Dewitt had six points.