20 years since the final Pit stop

The players who suited up for the Buccaneers that night — fresh-faced teenagers at the time — have since graduated college, pursued careers and started families.

But through it all, they all remember that final game at the Pit with fondness and emotion.

"I remember knowing the Pit was a special place and there was an unspoken appreciation for having the opportunity to play the last game there,” said David Huntington, who now teaches and coaches basketball in Hawaii. “We were focused and wanted the last game in the pit to be a ‘W.’ I recall us playing well.

“Playing against the (Muskegon) Big Reds always brought another level of intensity,” he continued. “Add to that the last game in the Pit, and it was exciting to be a part of such a special night.”

The Pit is the gymnasium at what is now Lakeshore Middle School. It was home to the Grand Haven varsity boys and girls basketball teams from 1953-97. The gym was small, hot, loud and intimidating — a huge home-court advantage for Buccaneer teams over the years.

The final game at the Pit was played on a Tuesday night — Feb. 18, 1997 — with the Bucs beating the visiting Big Reds. After the game, the players cut down the nets in celebration.

Ian Overway, who now teaches at Ferry Elementary School in Grand Haven, recalls what happened before and after the game more than the game itself.

“The plaid jackets was something that stands out to me, thinking about the last game,” he said. “Leading up to the last game in the Pit, we knew that coach (Craig) Taylor would wear one of his special plaid jackets. We devised a plan for all of us to get a plaid jacket. Many of us had to find one at Salvation Army or Goodwill. We wore our regular sport coats into the gym to watch the the first half of the JV game. At halftime, we all met in the locker room to switch coats and came up together as a team in our new plaid jackets.

“The first few of us that stepped out of the tunnel in that corner of gym got some strange looks,” Overway continued. “However, as one by one we filed out and everyone started to notice, the crowd started to rise to its feet in applause. We all made sure to keep a straight face when we passed coaches who were grinning with amusement. Coach Taylor had a grin from ear to ear and complimented every one of us.”

Overway said most members of that team had played together since they were little kids — many of them had gone to school with each other since elementary school.

“I remember very vividly the end of the game, sitting on the floor listening to some of the speakers, but mainly thinking about how this would be the last time I would play with those other 11 guys who I had played with since the seventh grade, and was overcome and brought to tears,” Overway said. “I believe Jared Timmer was credited with what was known as a ‘Brotherhood’ in Grand Haven Buccaneer basketball — he called everybody brother. After 6-7 years of playing together, they were truly my brothers.

“I was flooded with memories of my brothers and playing together over the years — in driveways, on playgrounds, summer basketball camps, morning walk-throughs and, of course, Friday night games at the Pit,” he added.

Nick DeYoung, who now lives and works in San Diego, won the opening tip that night, and while the specifics of the game begin to fade out of memory, he remembers well the atmosphere on the court.

“I remember the floor shaking and not being able to hear the guy next to you due to the crowd noise and the students jumping on the bleachers,” he said.

It should be noted that while the Bucs’ win over Muskegon was hailed as the final game at the Pit, there have been two GHHS games played at the iconic old gym since that night. First was a contest against Jenison in the early 2000s that was bumped to the Pit because of a power outage at the high school. Then came last winter’s showdown against Hudsonville, which took place at the old gym because the Bucs were hosting a wrestling meet at the high school.

Still, when it comes to the last game at the Pit, it’s the big win over Muskegon two decades ago that stands out most to GHHS alumni.