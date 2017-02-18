Late rally falls short for Spring Lake boys hoops against Coopersville

The Lakers chipped away at the Bronco lead, and eventually tied the game at 63-63 with 30 second remaining on a scoop and score by junior guard Jack VanWingen.

However, Coopersville standout Nick Dekkenga drew a foul on the ensuing possession and knocked down two free throws, and the Lakers couldn’t answer on the other end as the Broncos held on for a dramatic 67-63 win.

“Unfortunately, we dug too big of a hole against a really good team,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “It was sort of like a rollercoaster ride for us. I really thought our top six or seven guys got outplayed whenever they were out there together through the first three quarters.

“Coopersville hit a lot of shots early on in the game, too. Nolan Frye had a huge first quarter for them, and Nick Dekkenga makes things so easy for everyone else on that team with the way he plays the game.”

The Lakers trailed 18-16 after the first quarter, 38-27 at halftime, and 59-39 heading into the final quarter of play.

“Gradually, we worked our way back into the game,” Core added. “We needed a little more awareness at the end of the game after we had tied it up, but I think that’s a difficult ask when you’ve been so aggressive trying to get back into the game. Regardless, I’m proud of the effort we showed in mounting a comeback like that, but we didn’t play well early on, and when you can’t afford to do that against a quality team like Coopersville.”

“We had them at 74 percent (shooting) through three quarters, so that’s hard to beat when a team is shooting like that,” Core continued. “We did hold them without a field goal in the final quarter, but we were just a step too slow on defense early on in the game and they made us pay.”

Junior forward Griffin Lorimer scored 19 points, eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lakers (12-6, 6-4 O-K Blue); while senior forward Craig Whittaker added 12 and senior point guard Cam Ball added 10.

“I was disappointed with how we played in the first three quarters, but we never quit, and that’s the big thing,” Core said. “I really wish our freshmen and junior varsity teams were here to see this game and how it pays to never give up.”

The Lakers travel to Comstock Park (6-10, 3-7 O-K Blue) on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Grand Rapids West Catholic (3-13, 0-10 O-K Blue) next Friday to wrap up the regular season.

“We have to continue to work hard,” Core said. “We need to peak at the right time, and I don’t think we’re quite there yet. We want to be playing our best basketball in March, and I think we still have room to get better.

“We’re focused on finishing the regular season on a two-game winning streak and gathering some positive momentum into the postseason.”

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated Coopersville, 54-51. Cayden Ball scored 18 points to lead the Lakers, while Kyle Wiersma and Matt Vanderwall both added eight.

Freshmen: Coopersville defeated Spring Lake, 48-46. Grant Kieft scored 16 points and swiped three steals to lead the Lakers, while Lucas Lyyski contributed 11 points and Zach Keyser pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.