Prep Roundup: Fruitport girls hoops pull away from Grand Rapids Union

Senior center Katie Veihl scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans, while Iyana Brown added 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists and Emily Winicki chipped in 10 points.

WMC girls hoops falls to Muskegon Heights in OT

The Muskegon Heights girls basketball team was down by 20 points and made a furious comeback midway through the third quarter to steal a 67-59 win over Western Michigan Christian in overtime Friday night.

Jakayla Anderson scored 17 points in the second half and four points in overtime to finish with 27 points to lead the Tigers.

Anna Sytsema scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors, while Harlie Hubers scored 12 points, and Cassie Kingma and Katelyn Wright each chipped in 10 points.

The Warriors played the entire game without Aubrey Goorman and Shantele Wilkinson, who were both out with the stomach flu.

“We missed the opportunity to pull the game out with several close shots and went 3-for-8 from the floor down the stretch,” said WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman. “We played a terrific first half. However, Muskegon Heights did a nice job changing the momentum with full-court pressure and taking the ball to the basket.

“Anderson was a force and finished at the rim at will. We did not quit, though. Grace Johnson is always fighting, and she pulls the girls along. She took two more charges tonight for a total of six this year. Anna Sytsema had a terrific game, and made her presence known on both sides of the floor. We will regroup, get healthy and make a run in the postseason.”

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian defeated Muskegon Heights, 47-35. Jenna Houskamp led the way with eight points, followed by Katie Johnson and Kayla Johnson with seven each.

WMC boys no match for Muskegon Heights

It was raining 3-pointers on Friday night at Muskegon Heights High School.

The Tigers’ boy hoops team knocked down 13 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter, as they rolled past Western Michigan Christian, 83-44.

Heights led 15-8 at the first stop, 41-21 at halftime and 72-30 going into the final period.

Daniel Ray led the Warriors with 18 points, while sophomore Nolan Fairfield added nine.

“Tonight, we ran into a hot shooting Muskegon Heights team,” said WMC head coach Kurt Gruppen. “They are tied for the lead in the conference and very tough to beat on their home court. Muskegon Heights was able to connect on 13 three pointers, which is always difficult to overcome. We were also beat very badly on the offensive glass, which gave them even more scoring opportunities.

“Dan Ray was able to score 18 points and grab six rebounds. As a team we kept our turnovers down, but the turnovers we did have often led to easy baskets for Heights.”

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Muskegon Heights, 47-36. Hayden Hubers led the way with 18 points, while Tyler Somers chipped in with 15.

Freshmen: WMC defeated Muskegon Heights, 61-49. Brandon Fles led the way with 28 points, followed by Zach Foreman with 13.