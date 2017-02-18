Take Three

The Grand Haven girls basketball team took that to heart in their home O-K Red Conference matchup with Hudsonville on Friday night, as they defeated the Eagles, 42-40.

Hudsonville had taken the last three meetings between the two, all in catastrophic failures for the Bucs. Friday, the Bucs held strong through a contested fourth quarter, finally icing the game with a step-back three by sophomore point guard Alli Keyser.

The final three for Friday’s leading scorer came in the final minutes of the game to give the Bucs a four-point lead and finish off with a grand total 29 points. The Eagles finagled a few garbage-time foul points and a corner three of their own, but the damage was done.

“It feels pretty good,” Keyser said of her game-high 29. “But it’s a team effort. I got my points from my team, they gave me energy and assists, and ran the plays right.”

As for the win over Hudsonville, it was a long time coming for this resilient Bucs team.

“The last three times we have played them, we’ve been right there,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “We were up one going into the fourth at their place this year, last year at the pit, it was a tie game and we fell apart, and at their place last year, same thing.

“Finally we found a way to win, so that feels really good. That is a really good team.”

“It feels amazing, oh my gosh,” Keyser said. “It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, we know those girls and those players, it was a fun experience.”

The win was not all smooth sailing for Grand Haven; The first quarter saw some uninspired defense and poor shooting from the Bucs. Open layups and mid-range jumpers were no freebies against a whirlwind Eagle defense. Keyser credits a defensive effort for the offensive pickup.

“We knew we had to do it on the defensive end, and it would pay off on the offensive end,” she said. “We focused on defense, getting tips on the ball gives you energy, you know you got them a little bit.”

The formula paid off, the Eagles scored 12 points in the opening quarter to the Bucs’ seven. In the second, the Bucs took control, scoring 12 of their own and holding Hudsonville to eight.

In the third quarter, both teams scored at will, with the Eagles taking 13 points to the Bucs’ 12 to grab the lead heading to the final frame.

The fourth was all Bucs, scoring 11 to seal the deal over Hudsonville’s seven.

Keyser’s 29 led all scorers. Trailing her for Grand Haven was Esther Byington with seven; and Sophie Marianni, Andrea Shumaker and Anna Strom with two apiece.

Marianni also led the Bucs with four steals, four rebounds and two steals. Byintgon led with three blocks.

“It’s all about getting your kids to play their best basketball at the end of the year, and that is what we are doing,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said.

Junior varsity: Hudsonville defeated Grand Haven, 38-29.

GH boys down Hudsonville

The Buccaneer boys staged some dramatics of their own against Hudsonville on their home floor. A comeback in the final five minutes of regulation and a huge three-point-play by Ross Koella sealed their 60-55 victory over the Eagles.

With just over one minute left in the game, the Bucs trailed by three, as they had throughout the entire third and fourth quarter. Senior Zac Holman took the rock to the free throw line, hitting two, to draw within one point of the Eagles.

The Bucs had not led yet in the contest. After Hudsonville shot two foul shots of their own, making one, Clay Landsman put the team on his back with a lead-changing three-pointer. On the ensuing possession, Landsman fouled out, giving Hudsonville the opportunity to take back the lead.

Another 1-and-1 at the line left the game tied with 32.3 seconds remaining, ready for a hero to make his mark on Grand Haven Fieldhouse. Ross Koella, sitting on four fouls, was that hero. A slick pass from the wing to the senior big man gave him the position he needed to grab the go-ahead bucket, and a trip to the free throw line.

Koella drained the free throw, putting the Bucs up three, sealing their victory.

“My philosophy is, if you are going to foul out, you are going to foul out, so you might as well get as many minutes as you can,” Grand Haven coach Greg Immink said. “It was important for Ross to play smart, if he had picked up his fifth earlier, it would have been a different story, but he didn’t.”

Koella picked up his fourth foul with over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, marking a serious trust threshold between him and his coach.

Like the girls, the boys team had to take some time to find their sea legs. A frustrating first quarter ended with Grand Haven trailing, 12-20. Breakdowns in defensive assignments and meticulous execution by Hudsonville left the Bucs in a hole.

“The way they were having very patient possessions offensively, we needed to get into some passing lanes and make them play a little faster,” Immink said.

Enter Dimitrious Nealy and Malic Love, Grand Haven’s go-to defensive overdrive duo.

“They understand what their role on the team is, and they are very important parts of what we are going. We maybe didn’t make a lot of steals, but at least we made the game move a little bit.”

The defensive turnaround took the Bucs into halftime trailing by just two, and allowed them to kick off the fourth quarter down by three, primed for heroics.

Holman led the Bucs with 17 points, while Landsman trailed with 15. Koella added nine to the score sheet ahead of Drew Van Andel and Casey Constant with six each. Bryce Taylor added three points and Love and Kellum Bridgeforth rounded out the Grand Haven scorers with two apiece.

The Bucs will next face off with Rockford on the road, before finishing off their regular season against Grandville and Forest Hills Central.

“There is still plenty for us to play for,” Immink said. “For our seniors there is some added urgency as we come to the final few games at Grand Haven Fieldhouse, but I hope all our guys bring that kind of urgency because we are preparing for what is coming, which is the district tournament at Muskegon.