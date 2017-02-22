SL boys survive wild fourth quarter at Comstock Park

“We played great,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “To have the balanced scoring we had and to hold them to 29 points through three quarters. It was a very balanced and good win for us tonight, especially on the road.”

A contested opening quarter gave way to the Lakers in the second. After opening 9-9 though the first stop, Spring Lake outscored the Panthers, 15-4, in the second quarter, putting them in the lead for good.

An even third quarter left the Lakers feeling comfortable, before a barrage of Comstock 3-pointers threatened to mount a comeback.

After scoring just 29 in the first three periods, the Panthers ripped off 28 points in the final frame, fueled by a 7-for-9 effort from downtown.

Spring Lake managed to hold their lead, only allowing the Panthers to come within seven over the final minutes, with quality free throw shooting and an effective press.

“It just kind of made you shake your head and say ‘these guys deserve a lot of credit,’” Core said of the run. “A lot of the shots they were four or five steps behind the three-point line, just desperation.

“Our guys deserve a lot of credit, we kept answering at the end and keeping that cushion.”

Jack VanWingen led the Lakers with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and a perfect outing from the free throw line. Griffin Lorimer followed with 15 points and five assists, while Johnson put up a double-double effort with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Cam Ball hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final period to keep the Lakers in the driver’s seat.

The final game of the season for Spring Lake comes at West Catholic on Friday, where the Lakers will look to cap their season off with another tough road win.

“They are in last place in the league, but we only beat them by a handful,” Core said. “The whole league is competitive, top to bottom.”

The West Catholic state champion football team will be honored during the game on Friday.

“The crowd it going to be excited because of the football team ceremony,” Core said. “We are going to want the win to have that momentum going into districts and they are going to want the win because of the football team and they haven’t won yet in the conference. It’s going to be a great Friday night at West Catholic.”