Conference Cage Match

The Buccaneers outscored rival Rockford, 21-11, in the second half to seal a 41-35 win Tuesday night at the Grand Haven Fieldhouse.

“It felt really good to beat them,” said Grand Haven senior guard Andrea Shumaker after the game. “We knew coming into the game that it was the last week of the season, and it was our last chance to beat Rockford. They have two really good players in Maddy Watters and Zoey Anderson. I just really wanted to get the win, and it was a big, team win for us.

“The last time we played them, we were a little shaky, but this time around, we really had to fight for it.”

While there weren’t any punches thrown, there were plenty of elbows, holds, trips and bumps along the way.

“It was a little chippy out there toward the end, and we’re pretty big rivals,” Shumaker added. “We stayed pretty poised through it, though. It’s always fun when you are playing defense on someone, and they get frustrated. We took advantage with our aggressiveness, and they couldn’t really match it.”

Shumaker gave an impromptu motivational speech as one of only two seniors on the roster this year.

“I haven’t beaten Rockford in awhile,” Shumaker said. “We split with them my sophomore year, and then we got swept by them last year, so I just told the girls before the game, ‘we’ve got to come out and play hard, tonight.’

“I think the rest of the team took that to heart, and they really played with a lot of energy tonight.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 15 points and added four assists to lead the Bucs (13-6, 7-4 O-K Red), while junior guard Autumn Buikema added eight points and Anna Strom and Sophie Mariani each chipped in with six.

“That was a good win,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “Rockford has been playing really well lately since they got Maddy (Watters) back. We were tied with them in the conference standings, and we lost to them both times last year, so we really wanted this one. That should really help us finish strong in the conference.”

Despite finishing strong on Tuesday, Kowalczyk-Fulmer was disappointed in a second-quarter lull that helped the Rams back into the game.

“We were up 18-10 early in the second quarter, and then we just kind of got in a funk,” she added. “We stopped guarding, we didn’t have our hands up, and we were losing Maddy Watters in transition. They turned that into a 14-0 run, and the next thing you know, we’re losing at halftime.”

The team responded by locking down on defense and executing against pressure on offense.

“We outscored them 21-11 in the second half,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer continued. “We just ran our offense better and our kids were more patient out there, and we executed. There was one possession in particular where we swung the ball around for probably two minutes, and then it ended with Alli getting fouled and knocking down two free throws.

“I just thought our defense was really strong in the second half, too. We play really good defense, and we do that without fouling. We were in the double bonus in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t take advantage. I think we missed five free throws in a row when we were up by three points, so we could have been up by eight.”

The key for Grand Haven’s offensive resurgence was their ability to spread the ball around.

“We had really good balance tonight,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We had six of our seven kids scoring and everyone contributed. Andrea is playing like a senior. She’s shown her leadership all season, and she wants the ball and isn’t afraid of the moment. Not everyone wants the ball in pressure situations, but she wants the ball.

“Anna Strom was great tonight, too. She came in and scored two quick buckets for us and had another key layup when we needed it. She took care of the ball and was solid defensively, too.

“I thought Autumn Buikema turned a corner a tonight. She started the game by hitting two 3-pointers from the corner and then hit another baseline jumper when they were sagging off her to double Alli. She never came out of the game either, so that’s awesome. Kelly Olthof did some good things, too. She was battling and grabbing rebounds, and she was setting really solid screens all night and that kind of goes unnoticed sometimes, but it really helped our offense run smoothly.”

UP NEXT

Grand Haven hosts Grandville (2-16, 0-11 O-K Red) on Friday as they celebrate Senior Night.

“It’s a pretty big night for us,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “It’s our last home game, and we’ll be celebrating two of our seniors, as well as our parents. We just want to continue to play solid basketball and get ready for Grand Rapids Union on Monday in the district opener.”

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated Rockford, 34-32. Ashlyn Hall scored 15 points to lead the Bucs, while Olivia McMullen added 10.

Freshmen: Grand Haven defeated Rockford, 42-33. Olivia Striegle led the way with 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucs, while Morgan Goss added 14 points and eight rebounds.