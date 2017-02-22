Grand Haven boys hoops survives overtime scare from Rockford

That was the case for the Grand Haven boys basketball team Tuesday night, as they escaped Rockford High School with a 35-32 overtime win over their O-K Red Conference rival Rams.

“It was another nail-biter,” said Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink. “Rockford was very patient on offense. They made us guard for a full minute or so on some possessions, and that turned the game into a grind-it-out type of contest.”

After the Rams held a 15-13 advantage at halftime, the Buccaneers continued to battle through every possession and force overtime with the scoreboard deadlocked at 25-25.

The Buccaneers used key defensive stops and timely free throw shooting to outscore the Rams, 10-7, in the extra session.

Senior wing Zac Holman scored 13 points to lead the Bucs (14-4, 8-3 O-K Red), while sophomore point guard Casey Constant added six.

“Zac made a few important baskets for us when we really needed it, and Casey made a shot in the lane midway through overtime, and collectively, we just made the plays down the stretch that we needed to get the win.”

Immink hopes the road win serves as a preview for what the team will encounter in the postseason.

“Games like this show you the value that you have to put into each possession, especially when you get into the postseason,” he added. “It was that kind of game, tonight, and it will probably be even more of a challenge come playoff time. You have to be efficient on offense and sharp on your assignments on defense. As the game wore on, we did a better job on both ends of the court, and that bodes well for us.”

In a low-scoring game, it was the little things that made the big difference.

“Defensively, Drew Van Andel had a big defensive game,” Immink added. “He really did a great job against their big man, who is going to Hope (College) next year. He added a key basket early on in overtime, too, so he had a solid all-around game for us.

“Collin Takas played key minutes, too. He hit two big free throws at the end of overtime that helped seal the win.”

Grand Haven hosts Grandville on Friday at 6 p.m. in their final O-K Red Conference game of the regular season.

“It’ll be another tough battle for us,” Immink said. “Grandville always comes ready to play, and they are going to be a challenge.”