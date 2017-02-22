Prep hoops roundup: Western Michigan Christian girls hoops topples Titans on Senior Night

The Warriors led 20-1 at first stop, 42-5 at halftime and 55-8 heading into the final period.

Senior Katelyn Wright nailed five 3-pointers on her way to 20 points for the evening. Cassie Kingma added 11 points while Harlie Hubers and Anna Sytsema each added nine. Aubrey Goorman rounded out the scoring with eight of her own.

The shellacking came on Senior Night for the Warriors, who celebrated the careers of five girls.

Hubers, Kingma, Wright, Grace Johnson and Halie Moser all got in the game for their final night at home.

“The girls provided quality leadership this year,” WMC girls head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “They are a blast to be around and are very motivated student-athletes. Most of the girls play multiple sports while keeping high GPA's. These girls are capable of being future lawyers, doctors, CEO's, business owners, or whatever they put their minds on doing. I am lucky to coach them and will always remember their work ethic. Their parents did a wonderful job of raising their daughters into incredible Christian women.”

WMC boys close out for comeback win

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team finished their Tuesday night matchup with a flourish, pulling out a victory over Grand River Prep at home on Tuesday, 41-36, in comeback fashion.

The Warriors trailed the entire game until midway through the final quarter. They were behind 13-12 at first stop, 23-21 at halftime and 34-28 going into the final period.

Trailing 36-29, senior Dylan Mines and sophomore Nolan Fairfield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Warriors within one, 36-35. Senior Dan Ray hit a mid-range jumper to take the first WMC lead late in the final quarter. Ray then canned two free throws before Zach Butkis hit a layup to ice the win.

“I was proud of the way our team responded in the fourth quarter after being behind by as many as eight points,” WMC boys head coach Kurt Gruppen said. “We were able to finish the game on a 13-0 run to come away with the victory.

“It was a great defensive effort for out team with some timely shooting down the stretch.”

Ray led the Warriors with 13 points, while Fairfield and Chance Larsen chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.

Fruitport Calvary strikes again

The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team took down Muskegon Orchard View, 69-36.

The Eagles jumped out to a 39-16 lead by halftime and ballooned that to a 56-18 lead by halfway through the third period.

The win was the 18th of the season for Calvary.

“Our goal is 32 minutes of intensity and I think we came close to that,” Calvary head coach Brad Richards said.

Leading the Eagles was Kelsey Richards with 21 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Allyson Richards with 21 points and seven rebounds. Lexy Wilson poured in 17 points, while Kyleah Sutherland added five points and five steals.

“This is a very unselfish, close-knit team, and they have high goals,” Richards said. “It is just fun to be able to be a part of what they are doing playing at this level.

FCC now is 18-1 on the year with their final regular season game coming against Montague at home on Thursday.

Second-half run propels Fruitport girls past Whitehall

The Fruitport girls basketball team outscored host Whitehall 25-14 in the second half to pull away for a 51-35 road win Tuesday night.

Senior wing Iyana Brown scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assist and swiped five steals to lead the Trojans, while Katie Veihl poured in 12 points and five rebounds and Emily Winicki chipped in with nine points, five assists and four steals.

Fruitport boys fall short of first win

The Fruitport boys basketball team almost broke the streak.

After trailing by 10 points at halftime to Oakridge, the Trojans outscored the host Eagles, 29-25, to pull within six points.

Unfortunately, the comeback would fall short, as the Trojans fell, 52-46.

Freshman point guard Marcelo Conklin scored 13 points to lead the Trojans (0-18), while Aric Stewart added 10 and Cameron Oleen chipped in with eight.