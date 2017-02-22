Spring Lake seniors bid farewell to home gym with dismissal of Comstock Park

With parents and a handful of students in attendance, the Lakers dismissed Comstock Park, 42-37, as the senior Lakers bid farewell to their home gym.

“It’s only my second year coaching them, but I watched them when they played for Rich (Hyde) and on freshmen and JV,” Spring Lake head coach Cavin Mohrhardt said. “What is satisfying is see the improvement in them and their perseverance.”

This crop of Laker seniors is a unique one. From the Spring Lake all-time scoring leader in Reiko Johnson to a foreign exchange student learning her way around the hardwood in Marthe Georgi, these four girls have quite the broad experience to share with their underclassmen teammates.

Jorden Peppin serves as captain of the Spring Lake girls, and keeps the team on an even keel, focused on their job.

“She is the most level-headed, got-it-together girl on the team,” Mohrhardt said. “When I needed something I could go to her. She has handled her role better than anyone on the team.”

Peppin saw her minutes limited severely by the appearance of the Lakers’ twin-tower sophomores Jenna Core and Madeline Zenas this season.

“For playing behind two sophomores, to some people that’s devastating, but she has worked with them. She comes in, and she knows what she had got to do.”

If Peppin serves as the compass, Addison Lindsey is the glue of the Laker hoops team.

“She gets sports,” Mohrhardt said. “She gets what it is to be a team. Basketball isn’t her best sport; she is going to play softball at Rippen College next year. She’s bright, intelligent, a complete package. What she brings to practice is everything.

“She is a leader on the defensive team and worked really hard in practice, she is going to do well whatever she does.”

One of the more curious members of this senior class is Georgi, a German foreign exchange student.

“Marta is the sweetest thing,” Mohrhardt said. “Always a smile. She wasn’t quite sure what basketball was going to be like in the United States. This is her first real experience with basketball, and she has been a great teammate, and a heck of a saxophone player.”

Johnson has flown a little hotter on the radar this season, posting the highest career point total in Spring Lake girls basketball history, and leading the Lakers through tough games week in and week out.

Her legacy will be left on Spring Lake, but she is still worried about the teams’ success.

“I like to add to the banners,” Johnson said of her final goals for her high school basketball career. “Before I came to Spring Lake they had a losing record, and they didn’t really have any championships. I’ve always wanted to get on the banner and do as much as I can for the team.

“It’s sad,” she said of her final game at Spring Lake. “Every year since I was a freshman, you watch a new batch of seniors go. I never thought it would be me, it felt like forever away.”

Johnson reckons her and her classmates were able to have a positive impact on the young players, wherever they found themselves in the lineup.

“It’s all about adjusting,” she said. “Adi and Jorden in practice really had to push the sophomores, they try really hard in practice, and I try and throw my passes as hard as I can so that when we get to the game, they were ready for them.”

Two of the four appeared on the stat sheet in Tuesday’s win over the Panthers. Johnson led the Lakers with 13 points and seven assists while Peppin led the team in steals with three.

The game came down to the second quarter, with the Lakers kicking it off on a 10-0 run through the first minute of play, cementing their lead for the remainder of the game. The Panthers responded with a 10-0 run of their own in the second, but a buzzer-beating three by Johnson halted the comeback.

The Lakers led 11-7 at the first stop, 24-17 at halftime and 35-28 to kick off the final period.

Increased outside and mid-range shot attempts, tough defense and an effective press allowed the Lakers to comfortably rise over Comstock Park. Even with a few scoring runs, the Lakers rarely seemed threatended.

“They did a good job,” Mohrhardt said of Comstock’s game. “They are way underrated, they are better than what their record is. They have played some teams tough and they aren’t bad.”

Also leading the Laker’s in scoring was Linsey Paggeot, dropping 13 points with three 3-pointers. Core led in rebounds with 14, to go with eight points on the night. Zenas led the team with three blocked shots.

The Lakers have one final matchup with West Catholic before they turn their attention to their first-round district matchup with Whitehall.