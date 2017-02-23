Fruitport Calvary girls hoops rolls Montague in regular season finale

With the win, the Eagles finish the regular season with a 19-1 record, tying the 2012-13 team for most wins in the regular season in school history.

As a Class D school, 13 of their 20 games this season were against Class B or C opponents.

“Our girls have really demonstrated an incredible amount of determination and focus this season. God has blessed us with good health overall, and we'll just take it one game at a time from here on out,” said Fruitport Calvary head coach Brad Richards. “The love this team shows for each other, the unselfishness, it's just heartwarming to see. All they want to do is win."

Kelsey Richards scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Eagles, while Allyson Richards added 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Also adding key contributions for Calvary were: Lexy Wilson with 15 points and nine rebounds, Jordyn Hamilton with 14 points and eight assists and Kyleah Sutherland with eight assists.

Fruitport Calvary hosts the Class D district next week.