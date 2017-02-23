Merz named Academic All-District

Merz holds a 4.00 grade point average as a marketing and management major at Davenport, while also serving as a key member on the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship squad this season. Merz has been a hard-nosed player for head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells and the sixth-ranked Panther women's basketball team ever since she arrived on campus.

She has named to the WHAC All-Freshman Team in 2015-16 after appearing in all 34 games and making 21 starts. She averaged 6.9 points per game and ranked second on the team with 164 rebounds as a point guard. Merz led the team with 143 assists and 57 steals and led the WHAC in assists.

This season, Merz is averaging 17.3 minutes per game and 3.6 assists per game. She ranks sixth in the conference in assists and leads the WHAC with a 2.33 assist-turnover ratio (98 assists, 42 turnovers).

The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. This is the sixth year of the expanded Academic All-America program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non-Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored.

The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division Academic All-America team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

