Basketball roundup: WMC girls down Orchard View

The Warriors jumped out to a big lead early, scoring 17 in the first quarter to Orchard View’s nine. They poured it on in the second quarter, exploding their lead to 37-22 by intermission.

The Cardinals had no answer for the high-octane offense of WMC, falling 17-4 in the third quarter. With their foot off the gas, the Warriors gave up 15 in the fourth, scoring nine of their own.

“Orchard View played hard and competed well,” WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “Jenna Ferrel was hard to guard in the post and she made it difficult for out post players to score in the paint.”

Ferrel led the Cardinals with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Aubrey Goorman led the Warriors with 19 points, followed by Cassie Kingma who scored 16, Anna Sytsema with 10 and Katelyn Wright with eight.

“Anna Sytsema is playing efficiently in the past three games,” coach Goorman said. “She was five-for-seven from the floor and is playing good defense. Shantele Wilkinson had a great game with four rebounds and four steals. Elli Dekham also played well with her season high of six points and only one turnover.

The win brings the Warrior’s regular season to an end at 12-8 overall and 6-4 in the Lakes Eight Conference.

“The girls are looking forward to their tournament on Monday and putting together a solid run. We do have the players to win a district tournament and they believe they can do it.”

The Warriors begin their quest for the district crown against North Muskegon on Monday at home.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Orchard View, 34-13. Jenna Houskamp and Kayla Johnson led with 10 points each.

WMC boys overcome slow start

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team trailed Orchard View 11-7 after the first quarter, but battled back and led a majority of the final three quarters to down the Cardinals, 54-43.

After the slow start, the Warriors led 22-18 at halftime and 39-29 heading into the final frame.

Daniel Ray led the way with 15 points, with Chance Larson close behind at 14. Cam Waller added nine.

“We started slow on the offensive end,” said WMC coach Kurt Gruppen. “I was proud of how we didn’t allow our poor shooting early in the game to affect our defensive effort.

“Eventually we were able to hit a few shots and get some separation. We rebounded well on both ends and only had nine turnovers.

“Chance Larson had a great night off the bench with 14 points. He hit a big 3-pointer for us to cap off a big run. Defensively we were able to limit Orchard View’s outside shooting and get to the long rebounds.”

The Warriors sit at 7-12 overall and 5-5 in Lakes Eight Conference play with one final regular season game against Muskegon Oakridge on Thursday.

Junior varsity: WMC defeated Orchard View, 58-22. Brevin Byrne led with 10 points, followed by Jameson Goorman with nine.

Fruitport girls fall to Reeths-Puffer

The Fruitport girls basketball team took on O-K Black contender Reeths-Puffer on the road, Friday night, falling by a final score of 39-51.

Iyana Brown led the way as usual with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Ketie Veihl followed with 13 points and six rebounds. Emily Winicki dished out eight assists.

The Trojans held serve through the first quarter, hitting the first break tied at six. They fell behind at intermission, 18-22, before losing down the stretch. They scored 14 in the third to Puffer’s 17 and fell in the fourth quarter, 7-12.

They close out their regular season at 8-12 overall and 4-8 in O-K Black Conference play and will look for redemption in the first round of the district tournament against Oakridge on Monday at 7:30 at Montague.