Last Dance

On the court, the Buccaneers rolled a struggling Grandville squad, 47-27, but that was hardly the most interesting story of the night.

The festivities really started with each player presenting flowers to their parents and recognizing their sacrifices that have helped the players reach their academic and athlete goals.

Shortly after that, the two seniors on the girls’ varsity roster were honored with Andrea Shumaker and Lynn Olthof embracing each player, coach and then each other at center court.

When the game started against the visiting Grandville Bulldogs, there was another surprise.

Lynn Olthof, who had sat out the entire season due to a chronic shoulder illness, was inserted into the starting lineup for the Buccaneers and played the first two minutes of the game.

“It was just an incredible feeling,” she said after the game. “I have such great support from this community, my teammates, my coaches and everyone that surrounds me. Honestly, I can’t even describe it; it was just an amazing feeling and a special moment for me.

“It was tough not being able to play this year, but you just have to try and make the most of it, though. I’ve had a great time supporting my team and my teammates and tonight, they were there to support me.”

Olthof admitted that she was a little apprehensive about playing again for the first time in almost a full calendar year.

“I was super nervous, but I was also super excited,” she continued. “There were so many emotions running through my head at the same time. It was so special, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get out there.

“Coach and I have talked about throughout the season, so I knew it was coming, but you still never know how things are going to go once it actually happens. To be able to get in the stat sheet with that rebound and assist was awesome.”

Olthof finished with one rebound and one assist in 2 minutes, 55 seconds of game time. She cherished every second, and was thankful for her teammates for allowing her to have her own special moment.

“These guys mean everything to me,” she said of her teammates. “They’re like family to me, and I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do without them next year. They’ve always been so supportive of me, and it’s truly been a blessing to have them in my life.

“I’ve had the opportunity to help coach the junior varsity team this year. That group has been great, too. I had two girls from that team come to the game tonight with posters for me. They’ve been very coachable, and they listen to everything I tell them, so it’s made being an assistant coach a pretty easy transition for me.”

Olthof will attend Michigan State University next fall with a career path already in mind. A secondary gig as a coach doesn’t sound half bad to her either.

“I’m going with agriculture as my career path, but I’d like to do some coaching on the side,” she admitted. “Maybe I could eventually become a high school coach, too. That would be awesome.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 15 points, dished out five assists and swiped three steals to lead the Bucs (14-6, 8-4 O-K Red), while Sophie Mariani added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Sophomore center Esther Byington scored eight points and five rebounds, while Anna Strom added six points, three assists and two steals.

“The kids were sharing the ball well, and we got all 11 kids in throughout the game, so that was a fun game to be part of,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We haven’t had a lot of games like that this season where we can get everyone in the game. I have 11 kids that come to practice every day and work their butts off, so it’s nice to be able to reward them and get them in games when we can.

“I thought Anna Strom played her best game of the season tonight. She doesn’t get a lot of reps at the point, but she got a few possessions running the offense and did pretty well with that, too.

“Sophie had a really great game, too. She did a lot for us tonight in just about every category. She was active on the block, and she was grabbing rebounds out there. Kelly Othlof continues to be a strong rebounder and a physical presence for us down low. She uses her body to get in good position and always seems to be around the ball.”

Kowalczyk-Fulmer was glad to see her two senior leaders recognized for all the time and effort they’ve given to the program.

“I’m happy for my seniors,” she added. “It was awesome to see Lynn back out there again, and she was having a ball. We were all holding our breath a little bit when she took that fall.

“I can’t say enough about Lynn. She’s been through all these surgeries, and she still continues to show up to every team function, and she’s always on the sidelines. She’s a team captain, she leads us in prayer before every game, and is just so committed to Grand Haven basketball.”

“She’s been a great role model over the last four years. It was tough to not have her play this year, but in the grand scheme of things, that wasn’t as important as her long-term health.”

Senior Andrea Shumaker has provided experience and leadership to a squad that features mostly sophomores and juniors.

“I couldn’t be happier for Andrea,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “She’s got a very high basketball IQ, and she’s been more and more aggressive as the year has gone on. She’s been a great leader on the team, and she’s always hustling when she’s out there.

“It doesn’t matter if you only have two senior kids or if you have seven, all the seniors are always special to me.”

The Buccaneers now turn their attention to the postseason, with a first-round matchup with Grand Rapids Union (1-19) scheduled for Monday at Grand Rapids Union High School with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated Grandville, 27-22. Ashlyn Hall scored eight points to lead the Bucs (16-4, 9-3 O-K Red), while Anna Ackerman added seven and Grace Platz chipped in with six.