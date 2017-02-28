Grand Haven girls roll through opening round

The Bucs made short work of the contest, dismissing the 1-19 Red Hawks, 63-34. They led 15-5 at first stop, 36-11 at halftime and 49-17 heading into the final frame.

“The kids played well,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “Obviously we know it gets tougher from here. We wanted to come out and play our game and take a step forward. We shot the ball well, the kids did a good job sharing the ball and we executed the offense pretty well.”

Sophomore Alli Keyser led the Bucs with 17 points, including three buckets from downtown. Autumn Buikema had a season-high 11 points, with a perfect seven-for-seven performance from the free throw line.

Maggie Long followed with 10 points coming off the bench, while Andrea Shumaker dropped six points of her own.

“Maggie long had a great performance off the bench,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “Alli played pretty well. Everybody did some good things, everyone contributed. It was a good team win.”

After Keyser and the varsity squad sealed the victory in the fourth quarter, coach Kowalzyck-Fulmer gave the junior varsity girls a chance to grab their first bucket on the big stage.

The final four minutes of the game saw the young Bucs take over, with Olivia McMullen taking the team lead in rebounds, snagging eight in her short time on the court.

The Bucs are playing their best basketball at the right time, winning ten of their last 12 contests. They will need all that success to pay off if they want to make it out of the district, with matchups against Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores looming.

“Reeths-puffer is a team we beat back on Jan. 3, we probably played out best game of the year,” Kowalzyck-Fulmer said. “We shot the lights out. We know Puffer is going to be really tough, we have to play at their place in front of their crowd.

“We beat them by nine last time. We are playing better basketball than back then, but I’m sure they are, too. Our kids are ready to go.”