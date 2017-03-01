Longtime Buccaneer basketball coach Bob Eidson announces retirement

“As a young coach, it was huge for me to have someone like Coach Eidson there with me,” said current Buccaneers’ coach Greg Immink. “His stability and his loyalty to this program has been unmatched. It was a great night for him, too — 45 years at anything is a long time and for him to do that along with being a teacher at the school.

“He’s sacrificed a lot of time to Grand Haven and Grand Haven should be very proud of him and what he’s given to this town, this team and this program. He’s just a stabilizing force on the sidelines. He always stays positive, he’s always got good ideas from the sidelines, and he’s obviously been around the game long enough to know what’s going on.”

While Eidson was appreciative of the support, he’s still holding out hope that this wasn’t the last time he coaches at the Grand Haven Fieldhouse — which serves as the location of the Class A regionals on March 13.

“I’m hoping it’s not our last game here,” he said after the game Tuesday. “My hope is that we’ll be playing here in the regional a week from Monday.

“(My decision) really came down to me finding out that I couldn’t do the same things, physically, at practices that I used to be able to do. I really love the kids and the relationships you build over the course of their careers, but every year, I just see myself doing less and less.

“It was just getting harder for me to come to grips with. I watch Greg every night, and he’s out there playing with the kids during practice and I would like to be able to do stuff like that. I’ve had 45 pretty wonderful years here, though, so I don’t have anything to complain about.”

Eidson moved to Grand Haven in the spring of his junior year of high school and has been a Buccaneer ever since. Eidson coached varsity girls basketball for the Buccaneers before taking over as the JV boys coach in 1986, a post he held until 2014, when he stepped in as varsity coach after the death of then-coach Steve Hewitt.

“I got to Grand Haven just in time to play baseball for Steve Sluka, then the following year, I played basketball for Grand Haven and then went on to play at Grand Valley for four years,” Eidson said. “After that, I came back here to teach, and I’ve been here ever since.”

There’s a saying that “behind every successful coach, there’s a strong wife.” That is something Eidson has always believed in.

“What I appreciate the most is what my wife, Robin, has allowed me to do,” he said. “There’s not a lot of women out there that will let you run around and play games all your life. My whole family has really embraced my role in the program. My kids have always been in the gym with me, and I’ve never taken that for granted.

“When you have support like that, you can last as long as I have. Sometimes, this job really intrudes on your family life. We’re going to California in June, and I haven’t been out of Grand Haven in 45, 46 years. We’ve always had basketball going on, so it’ll be nice to get out there.”

Eidson added he’d likely put more of focus on his golf game once he hangs up his coaching whistle, and is contemplating some traveling once his wife retires from teaching.