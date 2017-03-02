Basketball roundup: WMC cruises to district final

The Warriors hit their magic number of 63 points against Ravenna, holding the visiting Bulldogs to 25.

WMC used prolific offense to knock Ravenna down early, and crushing defense to ensure victory. They led 23-10 after the first quarter and 40-12. The second half was slightly more humane, with the Warriors winning the third quarter, 11-7, and the final frame, 12-6.

Aubrey Goorman led WMC as usual in scoring with 18 points and rebounds with seven.

Her effort officially broke the Western Michigan Christian single season scoring record.

“It was a great night,” WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “It was team record built upon unselfish girls. The senior girls looked for her all year.”

Those seniors got their points as well with Cassie Kingma scoring 11 points and dishing a team-high six assists, while Katelyn Wright followed with 11 points.

Sophomore Anna Sytsema followed on the score sheet, dropping 10 points.

“The girls continued to work extremely hard and played incredible defense. They have been consistent on the defensive side all season,” WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman said of the win. “They are believing in each other and ready for Kent City.”

They will meet the Eagles at Western Michigan Christian High School on Friday at 7 p.m. to play for the district title and a trip to the regional tournament.

FCC moves on

The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team advanced to the district semifinal Wednesday via forfeit by the Walker West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science.

Fruitport Calvary will take on perennial playoff rival Muskegon Catholic Central for the Class D district championship on Friday.