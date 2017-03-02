Emotional End

The Buccaneers had won 10 of their last 12 contests in a loaded O-K Red Conference, and defeated the Rockets earlier in the season, 42-33.

However, Grand Haven fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, and could never recover, falling to the Rockets, 45-25.

“That was tough,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “We just didn’t play well, and we knew it was going to be a lot tougher than when we played them in early January at our place. I thought we played one of our best games of the season that night, and we didn’t respond with a similar effort tonight.

“We were playing at their house, it’s district tournament time, and it’s just a completely different atmosphere. They’ve got four seniors who have started for them for (what seems like) 10 years, and they played like an experienced group out there.”

Sophomore point guard Alli Keyser scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Bucs (15-7), while junior Autumn Buikema added five points.

“It’s unfortunate, because I really thought we were ready and had a solid gameplan,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “We’ve been playing really well lately, and had won 10 of our last 12 games. We felt like we were coming together at the right time and were hoping to make a deep run.”

The Buccaneers committed 27 turnovers on the night, and were in foul trouble for the majority of the second half.

“We were playing timid, we weren’t aggressive offensively, and I haven’t really seen us play like that all year,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer continued. “We knew (Delaney) Bolles and (Brooke) Larabee were going to be difficult to keep off the boards. They are good players and they used their bodies well to get in good position and get to the foul line.”

Grand Haven was playing without sophomore center Esther Byington, who was injured at the tail end of practice on Tuesday.

“It really hurt not having her out there,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “It’s not an excuse, because we still expected to win, but not having a 6-foot-3 rim protector like that really hurts your whole defensive plan.

“She was a big difference maker for us in our win against them earlier this season. We’re hoping her injury isn’t too serious, because summer ball starts soon. It was just a freak accident during a defensive drill. Her and a teammate bumped knees, and she kind of buckled. It’s tough, but we’re hoping for the best.”

Seniors Andrea Shumaker and Lynn Olthof might not have been All-State performers for the Buccaneers during their careers, but their impact on the program won’t soon be forgotten.

“As disappointed as I am that we lost, I feel worse for our seniors,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “They’ve given so much to the program and we were really hoping we’d be playing longer than this.

“Lynn hasn’t played all year due to a shoulder injury, but, to her credit, she’s stuck around all season and even helped coach the junior varsity team. She’s very selfless and has given so much time and energy to the program.

“Andrea doesn’t wow with her stats or athleticism, but I told her after the game that I couldn’t have asked her to give anything more to this team. I made a lineup change halfway through the season. She wasn’t starting at first, and then I inserted her into the starting lineup for the Rockford game on January 24. We won 10 out of our 12 games after that, so she’s been a difference maker for us.”

Despite dropping out of the postseason earlier than they would have liked, the future remains bright for the Grand Haven girls basketball team. They will only lose two seniors.

“We only lose one player from our rotation for next season, so we should be back in contention for our district next season. Reeths-Puffer is losing four seniors, Mona (Shores) loses (Jordan) Walker, so we feel like we’re in a position to compete for an O-K Red Conference title and make a deep run next year. “That doesn’t make this loss any easier, but it’s something we have to look forward to.”

Junior varsity: Grand Haven defeated Grandville, 27-22, on Tuesday. Ashlyn Hall scored eight points to lead the Bucs, while Anna Ackerman scored seven. The squad ended their season with a 16-4 overall record and a 9-3 mark in the O-K Red Conference.