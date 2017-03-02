Wolverines lose heartbreaker to Northwestern

The Wolverines were rolling and the Wildcats were trying to find their footing in a game with major Big Ten and NCAA Tournament implications.

Michigan overcame a miserable first half riddled with turnovers and misses only to fall short on a buzzer-beating layup in a 67-65 loss Wednesday night at a raucous Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Derrick Walton Jr. scored 15, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 13 and Zak Irvin 12 for Michigan (19-11, 9-8 Big Ten), which squandered two chances in the final minute to take the lead.

Vic Law scored 18 and Bryant McIntosh 13 for Northwestern (21-9, 10-7), which stopped a two-game skid.

BOX SCORE: Northwestern 67, Michigan Michigan 65

After a sluggish first half, the teams traded shot after shot in a wild second half that went down to the wire.

Moritz Wagner split two free throws to break a 60-60 tie and put Michigan up one with 3:27 to go.

After McIntosh hit a runner to put Northwestern up one, Irvin answered with a layup to put Michigan back up, 63-62, with 2:32 to play.

Northwestern scored three straight on a Dererk Pardon free throw and Sanjay Lumpkin layup before Irvin came right back with another layup to even it at 65 with 1:28 left.

Michigan had two shots to take the lead but came up empty both times as Walton's driving layup was well off the mark and Irvin's 3-pointer with seven seconds left rimmed out.

Michigan batted Irvin's miss out of bounds, giving Northwestern one final shot with 1.7 seconds left. Nathan Taphorn threw the ball the length of the court on the inbounds play and Pardon beat the buzzer with a layup, triggering a wild celebration.

After Michigan closed the first half with a momentum-changing run, Northwestern turned the tide as the Wolverines' defense offered little resistance to start the second half. The Wildcats opened 5-for-8 from the field, highlighted by 3-pointers by Law and McIntosh, to extend their lead to 42-36 with 16:39 remaining.

While the defense lagged, Michigan's offense erupted and traded blows with Northwestern. Walton and Abdur-Rahkman hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Walton found Abdur-Rahkman in transition for a one-handed slam to cut it to 45-44 roughly two minutes later.

Walton added a step-back corner 3-pointer and four-point play to pull Michigan even at 52 with 11:39 to play.

After Northwestern scored back-to-back baskets to go up by four, Wagner had a layup and Zak Irvin knocked down a mid-range pull-up jumper to knot it at 56 at the 8:45 mark.

Walton had a chance to put Michigan ahead but missed the front end of a one-and-one and nobody reacted until the official grabbed the ball. The Wolverines were awarded the ball on a change of possession and took advantage as Abdur-Rahkman converted a layup for a 60-58 lead with 5:56 to play.

Michigan caught a couple breaks as Northwestern missed the front end of two one-and-ones but couldn't add to the lead. The Wildcats ended a seven-minute drought without a field goal as Scottie Lindsey made a layup to tie it at 60 at the 3:57 mark to set up the frantic finish.

Northwestern set the tone from the tip, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and putting Michigan on its heels than two minutes into the game.

Michigan settled in with seven straight points on an Irvin steal and fast-break dunk, a Walton 3-pointer and two Mark Donnal free throws to grab a 7-6 lead with 15:49 left in first half.

But things quickly turned ugly for Michigan as the misses piled up and McIntosh scored six straight on a variety of close-range baskets to ignite a 12-4 run, pushing Northwestern ahead, 18-11, at the 8:06 mark.

Michigan's frustration continued to mount as the turnover tally began to take its toll — lowlighted by a shot-clock violation, Abdur-Rahkman traveling call and Walton double dribble on three consecutive possessions — and Northwestern made the Wolverines pay by adding some separation, 27-16, with 3:55 in first half.

The Wolverines closed the gap and the half with a 12-3 run to keep it from getting out of hand. Irvin hit a fallaway jumper, Xavier Simpson had a steal and fast-break layup, Duncan Robinson had five points on a 3-pointer and layup on a backdoor cut and Wagner made three free throws pull Michigan within 30-28 at halftime.