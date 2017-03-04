Fruitport Calvary Christian wins fourth-straight district title

The Eagles clinched their fourth-straight Class D district title and fifth in the last six years by a final score of 36-30. Their challengers, hailing from Muskegon Catholic Central, have now taken the “L” in all five of FCC’s wins.

The first quarter went to the Crusaders, 11-9, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Talia Tyler. MCC would hold their lead, heading to halftime up, 20-19.

“We knew before the game we were in for a battle,” FCC head coach Brad Richards said. “They really have tremendous athletes, tons of speed and always play so incredibly hard against our team.

“I give Coach Callow credit for having them ready. I’ve always said we would rather win ugly than lose pretty, and at this point in the season you have to find a way to win and move on.”

The third quarter dragged, with both teams waiting patiently for quality offensive looks. The Eagles took the third period, 7-6 to even the score heading into the final frame.

The tie held until just four minute left to play, when Isabelle Bertolone broke the dead heat on a juicy jumper.

Lexy Wilson and Jordyn Hamilton of the Eagles would not stand for this, wetting their whistles on back-to-back 3-pointers to take back the lead for good.

“We said a quick prayer together at the bench right after the buzzer thanking God for allowing us to move in in spite of how we played,” Richards said. It is unusual to miss layups, free throws and have uncontested turnovers like we did and find a way to pull out a win.

“We are blessed here with great kids that battle and battle and never give up. We are happy to be practicing tomorrow, I can tell you that.”

Leading the Eagles was Wilson with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Pacing the Crusaders was Hannah Ladd with 10 points.

Fruitport Calvary Christian moves on to the regional semifinals at Marion High School against Mason County Eastern on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.