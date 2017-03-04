Prep Basketball Scores

Here are all the scores from across the state.
Class A
District Finals
Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 51
Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Coldwater 47
Mason 41, Okemos 39
East Lansing 48, DeWitt 47
East Kentwood 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49
Hudsonville 52, Jenison 41
Muskegon Mona Shores 50, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44, OT
Flushing 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 39
Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 51
Lapeer 65, Clio 54
Marquette 47, Traverse City Central 40
Belleville 53, New Boston Huron 33
Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Trenton 29, OT
Wayne Memorial 62, Romulus 27
Dearborn 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49
Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38
Novi 47, Canton 40
Livonia Churchill 27, Westland John Glenn 20
Detroit King 71, Detroit East English 38
Farmington Hills Mercy 32, North Farmington 30
Grosse Pointe North 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48
Warren Cousino 68, Sterling Heights 45
Southfield A & T 68, Detroit Renaissance 52
Bloomfield Hills Marian 47, Bloomfield Hills 45
Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Northern 24
Hartland 46, Howell 24
Macomb Dakota 53, Romeo 31
Utica Ford 44, Fraser 23
Rochester Adams 50, Utica Eisenhower 46
Waterford Kettering 44, Clarkston 31
Class B
District Finals
Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Buchanan 31
Three Rivers 41, Edwardsburg 32
Marshall 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31
Eaton Rapids 50, Olivet 43
Chelsea 49, Onsted 35
Ida 60, Dundee 31
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 55, Grosse Ile 27
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54
DCP-Northwestern 63, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51
Center Line 34, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29
Detroit Mumford 58, Hazel Park 27
Redford Union 49, Detroit HFA 46, OT
Detroit Country Day 78, Clawson 23
Williamston 56, Fowlerville 34
Portland 39, Charlotte 26
Otsego 43, Allegan 29
Hamilton 51, Holland Christian 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31
Muskegon Oakridge 42, Spring Lake 36
Howard City Tri-County 51, Grant 46, OT
Ithaca 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 44
Ovid-Elsie 39, Corunna 37
Marine City 49, Marysville 27
Croswell-Lexington 57, North Branch 28
Goodrich 49, Flint Powers 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 62, Carrollton 36
Freeland 61, Midland Bullock Creek 21
Tawas 42, Gladwin 32
Cadillac 54, Manistee 45
Kalkaska 57, Kingsley 48
Houghton 60, Gladstone 49
Class C
District Finals
Niles Brandywine 41, Cassopolis 18
Schoolcraft 43, Lawton 27
Bronson 36, Homer 30
Michigan Center 48, Jackson Lumen Christi 33
Grass Lake 46, Adrian Madison 37
Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 41
Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, St. Catherine 29
Riverview Gabriel Richard 47, Allen Park Cabrini 22
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 82, Madison Heights Madison 28
Detroit Jalen Rose 31, Detroit Central 23
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Royal Oak Shrine 47
Brown City 66, Capac 32
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Carson City-Crystal 23
Springport 47, Saranac 37
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 51, Bangor 40
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 53
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Kent City 45
Flint Hamady 55, Flint Beecher 50
Sandusky 47, Reese 35
Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 17
Hemlock 44, Saginaw Nouvel 29
Leroy Pine River 64, Morley-Stanwood 35
Shelby 65, Hart 32
Blanchard Montabella 59, Harrison 45
Lake City 54, Manton 53, OT
Lincoln-Alcona 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35
Maple City Glen Lake 69, Elk Rapids 48
Charlevoix 56, Harbor Springs 36
St. Ignace LaSalle 43, Newberry 38
Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 46
West Iron County 69, Norway 67
Class D
District Finals
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Three Oaks River Valley 19
Mendon 39, Colon 27
Hillsdale Academy 52, North Adams-Jerome 26
Pittsford 71, Morenci 33
Waterford Our Lady 57, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38
Morrice 42, Lansing Christian 22
Athens 44, Climax-Scotts 23
Battle Creek St. Philip 39, Bellevue 32
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Holland Calvary 48
Fruitport Calvary Christian 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 30
Portland St. Patrick 48, Fulton-Middleton 42
Deckerville 36, Peck 32
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Bay City All Saints 34
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30
Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 32
Onekama 44, Brethren 37
Frankfort 41, Northport 22
Fairview 48, Hale 24
Hillman 59, Rogers City 32
Gaylord St. Mary 43, Central Lake 27
Harbor Light Christian 39, Alanson-Littlefield 26
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 35
Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 37
Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Wakefield-Marenisco 26
Painesdale Jeffers 50, Baraga 41