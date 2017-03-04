logo

Prep Hoops

Prep Basketball Scores

Associated Press • Today at 1:22 AM

There was plenty of celebration and trophy hoisting on Friday night, and there was plenty of tears, too, as the girls basketball brackets were trimmed in half on Friday night.

Here are all the scores from across the state.

Class A

District Finals

Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 51

Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Coldwater 47

Mason 41, Okemos 39

East Lansing 48, DeWitt 47

East Kentwood 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49

Hudsonville 52, Jenison 41

Muskegon Mona Shores 50, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44, OT

Flushing 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 39

Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 51

Lapeer 65, Clio 54

Marquette 47, Traverse City Central 40

Belleville 53, New Boston Huron 33

Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Trenton 29, OT

Wayne Memorial 62, Romulus 27

Dearborn 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38

Novi 47, Canton 40

Livonia Churchill 27, Westland John Glenn 20

Detroit King 71, Detroit East English 38

Farmington Hills Mercy 32, North Farmington 30

Grosse Pointe North 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48

Warren Cousino 68, Sterling Heights 45

Southfield A & T 68, Detroit Renaissance 52

Bloomfield Hills Marian 47, Bloomfield Hills 45

Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Northern 24

Hartland 46, Howell 24

Macomb Dakota 53, Romeo 31

Utica Ford 44, Fraser 23

Rochester Adams 50, Utica Eisenhower 46

Waterford Kettering 44, Clarkston 31

Class B

District Finals

Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Buchanan 31

Three Rivers 41, Edwardsburg 32

Marshall 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31

Eaton Rapids 50, Olivet 43

Chelsea 49, Onsted 35

Ida 60, Dundee 31

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 55, Grosse Ile 27

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54

DCP-Northwestern 63, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51

Center Line 34, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29

Detroit Mumford 58, Hazel Park 27

Redford Union 49, Detroit HFA 46, OT

Detroit Country Day 78, Clawson 23

Williamston 56, Fowlerville 34

Portland 39, Charlotte 26

Otsego 43, Allegan 29

Hamilton 51, Holland Christian 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31

Muskegon Oakridge 42, Spring Lake 36

Howard City Tri-County 51, Grant 46, OT

Ithaca 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 44

Ovid-Elsie 39, Corunna 37

Marine City 49, Marysville 27

Croswell-Lexington 57, North Branch 28

Goodrich 49, Flint Powers 45

Saginaw Swan Valley 62, Carrollton 36

Freeland 61, Midland Bullock Creek 21

Tawas 42, Gladwin 32

Cadillac 54, Manistee 45

Kalkaska 57, Kingsley 48

Houghton 60, Gladstone 49

Class C

District Finals

Niles Brandywine 41, Cassopolis 18

Schoolcraft 43, Lawton 27

Bronson 36, Homer 30

Michigan Center 48, Jackson Lumen Christi 33

Grass Lake 46, Adrian Madison 37

Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 41

Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, St. Catherine 29

Riverview Gabriel Richard 47, Allen Park Cabrini 22

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 82, Madison Heights Madison 28

Detroit Jalen Rose 31, Detroit Central 23

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Royal Oak Shrine 47

Brown City 66, Capac 32

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Carson City-Crystal 23

Springport 47, Saranac 37

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 51, Bangor 40

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 53

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Kent City 45

Flint Hamady 55, Flint Beecher 50

Sandusky 47, Reese 35

Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 17

Hemlock 44, Saginaw Nouvel 29

Leroy Pine River 64, Morley-Stanwood 35

Shelby 65, Hart 32

Blanchard Montabella 59, Harrison 45

Lake City 54, Manton 53, OT

Lincoln-Alcona 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35

Maple City Glen Lake 69, Elk Rapids 48

Charlevoix 56, Harbor Springs 36

St. Ignace LaSalle 43, Newberry 38

Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 46

West Iron County 69, Norway 67

Class D

District Finals

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Three Oaks River Valley 19

Mendon 39, Colon 27

Hillsdale Academy 52, North Adams-Jerome 26

Pittsford 71, Morenci 33

Waterford Our Lady 57, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38

Morrice 42, Lansing Christian 22

Athens 44, Climax-Scotts 23

Battle Creek St. Philip 39, Bellevue 32

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Holland Calvary 48

Fruitport Calvary Christian 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 30

Portland St. Patrick 48, Fulton-Middleton 42

Deckerville 36, Peck 32

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Bay City All Saints 34

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30

Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 32

Onekama 44, Brethren 37

Frankfort 41, Northport 22

Fairview 48, Hale 24

Hillman 59, Rogers City 32

Gaylord St. Mary 43, Central Lake 27

Harbor Light Christian 39, Alanson-Littlefield 26

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 35

Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 37

Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Wakefield-Marenisco 26

Painesdale Jeffers 50, Baraga 41

Recommended for You