GVSU women fall to top-ranked Ashland in GLIAC title game

Taylor Parmley scored a career-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists, while Piper Tucker added 17 points and Janae Langs chipped in 12.

After hanging close in the first half, the Lakers fell behind the Eagles by double-digits in the third quarter, but rallied to wittle down the margin in the fourth quarter. With 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, consecutive buckets from Tucker and Bailey Cairnduff and a triple from Janae Langs gave GVSU a 68-66 lead, which got pushed to 71-66 on a Tucker triple with 5:08 left in the game. The Eagles fought back, however, and tied the game at 73-73 with 3:13 left to play on a pair of free throws from Andi Daugherty, and jumped out to a 77-74 lead with 1:09 left after two quick layups from Daugherty.

A missed layup by Parmley on the other end forced the Lakers to foul to try and get the ball back, putting Ashland's Alex Henning on the line. Henning missed both free throws, however the Lakers were unable to secure the crucial rebound on the second miss, and Ashland regained control. The resulting free throws from Daugherty put the Eagles up 79-73, and after a missed three-pointer by GVSU on the other end, the Eagles got another pair of free throws. Two more misses on the other end by Grand Valley State, and the Eagles sank another pair of free shots to further put the game on ice. Langs would sink a jumper with one second left on the clock, but it was of little consequence, as the Eagles took the game by an 86-75 final score.

The game began with an electrifying offensive display, as neither team struggled to score and the teams ran out to 47 combined first quarter points by converting on 18-29 field goal attempts. That offense continued in the second quarter for Ashland, as the Eagles score 25 second quarter points. GVSU scored a modest 17 points, however, and would trail Ashland by a seven-point margin at the halftime break, 48-41. The result from the second half mirrored the regular season contest between the two teams, as the Lakers trailed Ashland by a slight margin at the halftime break and fell behind in the second half as the Eagles continued to flex their efficiency on offense.

Both teams worked heavily in the paint in the contest, as the Lakers held a slight 44-42 margin in points scored in the paint. Each side also shot 50 percent or better, with the Lakers ending 31-62 from the field and Ashland converting on 33-59 attempts (55.9 percent). Ashland held a 37-25 edge in rebounding, including hauling in 12 offensive boards to score 17 second chance points, as they did off the late missed free throws down the stretch.

Daugherty ended the game with a double-double of 25 points and 11 boards, while 2016-17 GLIAC Player of the Year Laina Snyder was held in check by early foul trouble and finished with just eight points, five assists and three rebounds.

GVSU's Janae Langs and Taylor Parmley were named to the All-Tournament Team for their play in the three-game span.

LAKERS GOING DANCING

The Grand Valley State women’s basketball team has put together a splendid season, and was selected to participate in the 2016-17 NCAA Division II Tournament via an at-large bid. The field is made up of 64 teams, with 24 automatic qualifiers as winners of their respective conference tournaments, and 40 at-large bids.

Grand Valley State received the fifth seed in the Midwest Region and will face fourth seeded Ursuline (23-7). The Arrows were the top-seeded team in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference but were defeated in the GMAC Tournament Championship by former GLIAC school Malone. Like GVSU, Ursuline is making a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the 12th NCAA tournament appearance in program history, GVSU’s second straight NCAA tournament appearance, and the fifth appearance in the past 11 seasons. Last season, the Lakers advanced to the second Final Four appearance in school history to cap off a 26-10 season in the first under coach Mike Williams.

The Lakers have captured three Midwest Regional titles (2004-05, 2005-06, 2015-16), and advanced to three Elite Eights.

Grand Valley has an all time NCAA tournament record of 15-10, including the 2005-06 season, in which the Lakers won the Division II National Championship. Williams was an assistant coach on the 05-06 championship team.

— By GVSU Athletic Department