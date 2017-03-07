Battle tested

After slogging through night after night of nail-biting, physical games all season, the Lakers exploded out of the gate in their Class B district tournament opener against Montague, whipping the Wildcats, 71-35.

The Lakers posted 11 scorers, and only one in double digits — scoring in every phase of their offense, and played crushing defense on a talented Wildcat lineup to seal their first playoff victory.

“I never expected this to happen,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “That is a good team we beat tonight. A lot of respect for Dave (Osbourne) and this Montague program, I’ve been worried about this game for a long time.”

The first quarter served as a warm-up for the Laker offense, the game sat knotted at two points each until the second half of the quarter. A run towards the end fueled by Sam Johnson, Griffin Lorimer and Ben Arteaga left the Lakers leading by a comfortable eight points heading into the second.

Arteaga was the first of many Spring Lake bench players to make their mark on the playoffs early, he scored the first five points of the second quarter, setting off a 12-0 run.

Montague finally got back on the board with a pair of free throws with just over three minutes remaining in the half. They went on to net just one field goal during the second quarter.

Heading into intermission, the Lakers led, 29-14.

Then, the Laker offense got shooting. With their starters taking a rest, Spring Lake didn’t skip a beat. Aaron Clark, Craig Whittaker and Artega decided two pointers were too easy, and nailed five threes in the third quarter, exploding the Laker lead to over 20 points.

“That is hard to come back from,” coach Core said of the outside barrage. “That third quarter was the back breaker.”

The Wildcats managed to have their only double-digit quarter in the third, despite their offensive pickup, they trailed 52-29 entering the final frame.

The fourth quarter saw Laker subs flying all over the court, scoring from range, driving the hoop and drawing fouls. The reserves went 11-of-14 from the free throw line, securing the Laker victory.

“It was just a really good team win tonight,” Core said. “Our bench was deeper than they were. We went to the bench earlier, we thought maybe it would wear them out late in the game. We had a lot of guys step up.

“I’m really proud of our bench tonight, if you were just a random fan, you might not have been able to tell who was off the bench tonight.”

Jack VanWingen led the Lakers starters and reserves with 14 points, followed by Clark and Arteaga who each poured in nine.

Johnson put back eight of his own, while Whittaker scored seven. Cameron Ball tied Jason Keena and Lorimer at five points, while Ball also led the team with seven assists.

Adam Boes hit two shots in the fourth for four points just ahead of Isaiah Pierce with three. Rounding out the armada of Laker scorers was Justin Pedersen with two points.

“One of our goals was to score in all phases, transition, inside, outside and free throw. When you play defense as good as we did, and you get our offense going like that, you are in pretty good shape.”

The win proves that so far, regular season abuse breeds high-pedigree playoff teams.

“I don’t know if it was just playoff energy, or being battle tested,” Core said of the 71-point shellacking. “We have high expectations. We didn’t have as good of a season as we hoped, so our next expectation is a tournament run.”

The Lakers and their scoring army will take on Whitehall on Wednesday at home for a chance to play for a Class B district championship and the right to keep battling.