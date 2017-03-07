Fruitport boys hoops closes season together

In the case of the 2016-17 Fruitport boys basketball team, numbers only tell half the story.

The Trojans fell in their Class B district opener to Orchard View at Spring Lake High School by a final score of 47-39, ending their season without a victory.

Fruitport gave the Cardinals a run for their money, but ultimately ran out of gas late in the game.

After dropping behind in the first quarter, 6-2, it looked like business as usual for the Trojans, but the drama of the playoffs lit a fire under the young Fruitport team’s defense, which held Orchard View within striking distance.

By the end of the first, the Trojans trailed by just one point, 11-10.

“We had to be strong physically and mentally and be ready to play,” Fruitport head coach Adam Anspach said. “We typically play a good first quarter then seem to tail off. I thought we kept that energy tonight in the second quarter.”

Fruitport took their first lead of the game as soon as the second quarter began, scoring two quick transition buckets. The Trojans continued to hit the newfound weak spot, growing their lead to seven with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.

The final two minutes of the half saw two lead changes, with a sensational run by Orchard View to roar back into the lead, before Fruitport asserted themselves from the free throw line to snatch it back.

As time expired, the Trojan defense stood strong, denying the Cardinals a buzzer-beater attempt. Their first win seemed plausible leading, 21-20 at halftime.

Coach Anspach credited their defense for the even first half.

“We have been working pretty hard on our man-to-man, making sure we have good help side, are showing numbers and closing gaps,” he said. “We did a good job of that tonight.’

The third quarter saw much of the same with the lead flipping back-and-forth. Fruitport continued to play smart, strong defense, keeping foul numbers low.

Five missed free throws for Fruitport would prove to be the dagger in the third, after the wasted charity attempts, Orchard View would spark a 6-0 run to finish off the period, taking the lead for the final time.

“More in the second half, we had some mental lapses on defense,” Anspach said of the point swing. “A couple minimal mistakes and the lack of free throws were probably the difference for us.”

A beat down Fruitport team could not close out in an uncharacteristically close game.

The final quarter saw the Cardinals outscore Fruitport, 12-10, while the Trojans missed five more free throws, bring the score to its final tally of 39-47.

Aric Stewart paced the Trojans with 12 points, followed by Kaleb Krueger with nine points and Marcelo Conklin with eight.

Cameron Oleen put up six points, ahead of Brendan Kemme and Hunter Gannon with two apiece.

For a team without any senior players and only two returners from last year’s varsity team.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been on,” said Fruitport junior Aric Stewart. “We are extremely close, we are a family. We all wanted that one extremely bad.”

“We could not have gone through this with a better group of guys,” coach Anspach said of the winless season. “Everyone kept their attitude in check. If you came and watched a practice, you would have no idea we don’t have a win that is for sure. We are very fortunate for that.”

A winless season could be cause for team deterioration, loss of motivation or general melancholy, not the case for these Trojans.

“Not one kid quit, I think that speaks volumes of these kids that they are willing to stick with something and not give up, especially in this day in age,” Anspach said. “We did a great job of sticking together, they are a really close group all the way through.

It seems with their motivation, the sky is the limit for this team in the coming years.

“The guys are all committed for this summer,” Anspach said. “We aren’t in the easiest conference in the world in the O-K Black, so we are going to look to compete better than we did this year with good summer work.”

“No where to go but up.”