MSU's Bridges, U-M's Walton make All-Big Ten second team

Bridges, who is leading the Spartans in scoring at 16.6 and rebounds at 8.3, also was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Walton, a senior from Detroit, is having his best season with the Wolverines. He is their leading scorer at 14.5 and also leads in assists at 4.5.
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner and MSU center Nick Ward received honorable mention distinction by the coaches and media. Michigan's Zak Irvin was named honorable mention by the media.
Purdue's Caleb Swanigan was named Big Ten Player of the Year.
ALL-BIG TEN AWARDS
x-Unanimous selection
COACHES' SELECTIONS
FIRST TEAM
Peter Jok, Iowa
x-Melo Trimble, Maryland
Nate Mason, Minnesota
x-Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
Tony Carr, Penn State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
Vic Law, Northwestern
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Zak Showalter, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nicholas Baer, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota
MEDIA SELECTIONS
FIRST TEAM
Peter Jok, Iowa
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Nate Mason, Minnesota
x-Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
THIRD TEAM
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Zak Irvin, Michigan
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Tony Carr, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State
COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota