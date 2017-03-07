MSU's Bridges, U-M's Walton make All-Big Ten second team

Bridges, who is leading the Spartans in scoring at 16.6 and rebounds at 8.3, also was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Walton, a senior from Detroit, is having his best season with the Wolverines. He is their leading scorer at 14.5 and also leads in assists at 4.5.

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner and MSU center Nick Ward received honorable mention distinction by the coaches and media. Michigan's Zak Irvin was named honorable mention by the media.

Purdue's Caleb Swanigan was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

ALL-BIG TEN AWARDS

x-Unanimous selection

COACHES' SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

x-Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

x-Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Tony Carr, Penn State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Zak Showalter, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nicholas Baer, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota

MEDIA SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

x-Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

THIRD TEAM

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Zak Irvin, Michigan

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

Tony Carr, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota