Fruitport Calvary pummels Mason County Eastern in regional semifinal

The Eagles jumped out to a 24-3 lead to start the game and rolled to a 65-33 win to advance to Thursday’s regional final against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.

Senior forward Allyson Richards scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles (22-1), while younger sister Kelsey added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Lexy Wilson chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the defensive play of one player in particular that Richards had the highest praise for.

“Kyleah Sutherland played outstanding defense on their best player,” Richards added. “She really shut down their offense, because she made life difficult for their best player, who was in charge of running their offense. So, she single-handedly changed the game with her defense.

“Offensively, Allyson had a big game, obviously, and she really had everything clicking for her out there. Lexy Wilson had a ton of rebounds for us, and Jordyn Hamilton led us in assists with six and really kept our offense moving.”

Allyson Richards was happy to see the team clicking on offense after battling through a tough defensive matchup in the district final.

“I thought we did pretty well,” she said after the game. “We got our fast break going and our press break did really well, too. I think we had a few too many turnovers, so we need to clean that up, but it was definitely a positive overall game for us.”

Richards was a matchup nightmare for Mason County Eastern, but her approach to the game was just to stick to the basics.

“I just kept it simple out there,” she said of her 31-point performance. “I made sure I squared up on my shot, took the open looks when they were there, and if there was open space, I drove to the rim.”

With a familiar playoff foe on the horizon, Richards believes her team is more than prepared for Round 4 of this Class D heavyweight battle.

“That’s going to be a big game for us,” she said of the upcoming matchup with Sacred Heart. “We’ve been preparing for that possible matchup for a long time, so we’ll be ready. This is what our entire season has been geared toward.

“We’ve been practicing our butts off all year for this, and I think we can do it. We’re a hard-working team, and we all love each other and play hard for one another when we’re out there.”

After holding a 62-18 lead midway through the third quarter, head coach Brad Richards was happy to see his team clicking on all cylinders as they prepare for a marquee matchup in the Class D playoffs.

“We’ve approached this week as a two-game week,” Richards said after the game. “We know that Sacred Heart is going to have a similar gameplan to what (Muskegon) Catholic did to us. We’re going to have to play to the best of our abilities if we’re going to beat them, but if I had to go up against one of the best teams in the state, I would want this group of girls to coach.”

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart has knocked Fruitport Calvary out of the playoffs in the last three seasons, so the two teams won’t be able to pull any surprises when they meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Class D regional championship.

“We’ve seen a lot of them over the last few years, and they’ve seen a lot of us,” Richards added. “They’re outstanding on defense, and they’re very disciplined on offense. They just don’t make mistakes, and they force you to make the winning plays to beat them. They aren’t going to beat themselves.

“Muskegon Catholic has just as many athletes as Sacred Heart does, so that was a good test for us. Now, we’re just going to wipe the slate clean at this point, though. We’re going to jump on the charter bus right now and head back to Calvary and get a practice session in to prepare for Sacred Heart. We’ve been planning to do that, if we won tonight, and the girls took care of business tonight.”

The Eagles’ recent success shouldn’t go unnoticed. Over the last six seasons, they have continually been one of the last teams standing in the Class D bracket.

“There are only 16 teams left (in Class D) in the state of Michigan,” Richards stated. “This isn’t like football, where there are nine state champions. This is our fourth time in the last six years that we’ve advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Class D tournament. That’s pretty impressive over a period of time to be able to constantly make a decent run like that.”

The key for Fruitport Calvary to pull off the upset on Thursday will be their ability to handle the full-court pressure that Sacred Heart applies to its opponents.

“If you can’t handle their full-court press, you aren’t going to do well against them,” he said matter-of-factly. “You can’t hurry your possessions or your shots. It’s going to be a low-scoring, limited possession type game, like the Muskegon Catholic game was, and whoever can execute the best on both ends of the floor, will end up winning.

“The best team might not win on Thursday, but the team that executes the best will. We’re hoping to be that team.”