Spring Lake boys hoops puts the squeeze on Oakridge, advances to district final

That was never more evident than Wednesday night’s 72-31 drubbing of Oakridge in the Class B district semifinal at Spring Lake High School, were 13 different Lakers entered the stat sheet.

“We’ve got a lot of good players on this team,” said junior forward Griffin Lorimer. “Any given night, someone else can step up. I don’t think we have anyone averaging more than 12 points a game, so the scoring is distributed well.”

Lorimer and fellow junior Jack VanWingen each scored 11 points to lead the Lakers (16-6), while senior Aaron Clark added eight and seniors Cam Ball and Craig Whittaker each added seven.

“I try to do a little bit of everything when I’m out there,” added Lorimer. “I try my hardest to make an impact on both ends of the court. If I can shut down the other team’s big guy, I know that will help the team.”

Lorimer believes the playoff environment has pushed the team to a new level of play, which has resulted in back-to-back lopsided wins to open postseason play.

“The district atmosphere at home with our student section behind us and cheering us on has been big for us,” he admitted. “They really help us out. I can hear them screaming at people and the kids on the other team are always smiling at the free throw line and looking around like, ‘how do they know this stuff?’ so it give us extra energy and I think they get to the other team a little bit, too.”

The Lakers now turn their attention to Whitehall (20-2), who defeated Orchard View, 71-28, in the opening game of the night.

“It’s really important to start fast and get a lead early,” Lorimer added. “There have been a few games this year where we started slow, and we have fight back all game to get back into it. We’d much rather take a lead earlier and play with a lead the whole way and run our style of offense.

“I played with Lucas (Schumm) over the summer, and I know he’s a good player. We just have to play under control, play good defense and rebound well and I think we’ll be able to get it done.”

Spring Lake head coach Bill Core was glad to see his team take his pre-game message to heart.

“I always try to convince these guys that it starts with our defense and our rebounding,” he said after the game. “Because we’ve been playing so well in those two areas, it’s allowed us to get some easy outlet passes to our guards and that turns into easy transition baskets the other way.”

On top of their balanced scoring, the squad uses impressive ball movement, often passing on a good look for a great look. The team recorded 19 assists on their 24 made baskets Wednesday night.

“We’ve been very unselfish in the open court lately and everyone is running the court hard,” Core continued. “The staple of a good tournament team is how well they defend and how well they rebound, and I think we’re doing a good job of that lately. “We’re just very balanced right now, and you saw that tonight on the stat sheet. We had 13 guys score and our leading scorers only had 11 points, so we’re spreading it around pretty well. We don’t have one or two guys that carry the scoring load for us, so if someone is having an off night, or is hurt, or has the flu, other guys can step up. “We may not win any of the individual awards because of that, but that makes our team that much better and that much harder to prepare for.”

The competition improves with each passing round of tournament play, and the Vikings present plenty of challenges for the Lakers.

“They didn’t go undefeated in their (West Michigan) Conference for nothing,” core said. “They’ve got a great record and two superstars in (Lucas) Schumm and (Brandon) Rake. They have a great supporting cast, they’re well coached and Nate (Aardema) brings a lot of energy to that team and they respond well to that. So, we’ll have to match that energy, but with a good student section at home on a Friday night, I think we can do that.”

One development that Core is excited about is the outside shooting prowess of seniors Craig Whittaker and Aaron Clark.

“If we can get another outside shooting threat out there, that will create some room inside for Sam and Griffin and some space for Cam, Jack and Isaiah to drive the lane,” Core added. “Early on this season, when we were struggling from the perimeter, teams were packing it in on us and forcing us into low scoring, 48-42 type of games.

“Right now, with Craig and Aaron knocking down some shots, it’s forcing teams to come out on the perimeter more, and it’s opening up the floor for others.”

Schumm will test the perimeter defense of the Lakers, which has been up to the task through the first two rounds of play.

“It’s going to start with controlling Schumm,” Core said of Whitehall. “He’s got the ball in his hands so much, and he’s got the ability for his small size to get to the rim and get to the free throw line. Once he gets in the lane, he’s got a lot of double moves to get a shot up and draws contact well. He can knock down 3-pointers as well, so we’ve got keep our eyes on him at all times.

“Rake has added a lot to his game, too. We have to start by containing those two guys, but they have a very talented supporting cast as well.”

The Lakers hope to capture their third district title in four seasons, which has been a calling card for a successful program under Core.

“It’s one of those things that you talk about at the beginning of the year,” Core said of winning a district title. “As a program, we’ve played at a pretty high level lately. After we make cuts before the season, we congratulate the kids that make the team and then we go straight into the team room.

“We talk about the high expectations we have within this program. We expect to win our league, we expect to win our district, and we expect to make a tournament run after that. After that meeting, we don’t address it too much, but we talk about it that first day about what it’s going to take.

“Hopefully, we’ll have what it takes on Friday night.”

Class B District 52

At Spring Lake High School

Monday

Orchard View 47, Fruitport 39

Spring Lake 71, Montague 35

Wednesday

Whitehall 71, Orchard View 28

Spring Lake 72, Oakridge 31

Friday

Spring Lake vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.