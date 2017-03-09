U-M basketball opens Big Ten tourney wearing practice uniforms

At least, that's what has been decided in terms of Michigan's game against Illinois on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament.

The Big Ten announced the No. 8 seed Wolverines and No. 9 seed Fighting Illini still will play in the first game. Tip-off was pushed back from noon to 12:20 p.m.

Less than 24 hours after the Michigan basketball team's charter flight aborted takeoff and slid off a runaway Wednesday afternoon at Willow Run Airport, the Wolverines made it to the nation's capital.

Michigan arrived at the Verizon Center at 10:40 a.m., less than two hours before its scheduled tip-off time. The team met in Ann Arbor at 6 a.m., flew out of Detroit Metro Airport at 7:45 a.m. on the same Delta charter several NBA teams use, landed in D.C. at 8:50 a.m. and took a roughly two-hour bus ride to the arena.\

"I'm very happy that everybody is safe and no serious injuries occurred with this team," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "The Big Ten was very open to discussing (game change). Again, everybody was focused on the safety and health and based on the time we could get them here, make any adjustments at that point in time.

"But right now the focus is I want to see them, I'm happy that they landed safely and they're on their way. And then we'll have a conversation with the conference office at that point in time."

However, no major changes, like swapping games times, were made.

Manuel added there was never any discussion of the team not playing.

"Once we assessed that everybody was healthy — a few bumps and bruises — there was no conversation about that amongst the team or the coaches," Manuel said. "We don't experience this. This is something that shakes everybody to the core, right?

"But I think this is now our third game where we've been delayed until the next day (at Wisconsin on Jan. 17 and at Northwestern on March 1). The other games were played later in the evening, so that's a difference. But right now there was no conversation about not playing."

Warde said a counseling staff was made available to the players as well as the cheerleaders and band members, who were also on board Wednesday's charter flight. He added Michigan coach John Beilein's leadership was "key" to getting everyone safely off the plane and is unsure whether all the team's gear and luggage has been recovered.

The team was donning blue practice shorts and maize practice jerseys during warmups – they were unable to get their game jerseys off the plane.

"I never been through this as a student-athlete at any point in my career, in my lifetime," Manuel said. "People are resilient and it may be a relief to them to get back to something normal which is playing the game, being with their teammates and competing.

"You'll have to ask them how they felt about it but they're very, in some cases, more resilient than I can be in terms of dealing with things that happened. We're continuing to monitor and not just make the assumption is all OK. We're going to have to continue to talk to them and make sure that they're OK and not only physically, but mentally."