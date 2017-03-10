Fruitport Calvary girls fall to Sacred Heart in regional final

That roadblock — Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — appeared once again for the Eagles this postseason. The two squads met Thursday night for a Class D regional title at Marion High School.

The No. 2-ranked Irish upended Fruitport Calvary’s title hopes once again, 52-25.

The Eagles were forced into a season-high 24 turnovers and a season-low in points.

"Mount Pleasant (Sacred Heart) did things to us that we didn't think were possible to do to this team,” said Fruitport Calvary Christian head coach Brad Richards. “We've scored over 1,400 points this year, and tonight, the incredible team speed and athleticism just shut down our offense.

"We've won four regional games now, but not two in the same year. I'm proud of how our kids battled tonight; it’s just sad that we're not playing next Tuesday."

Freshman Kelsey Richards scored nine points to pace the Eagles (22-2).

Scout Nelson scored 20 points to lead Sacred Heart, while Sophia Ruggles added 14.

"This team has accomplished a tremendous amount this season and has nothing to hang their heads about. They've represented God, family, and this school in an incredibly positive manner. They've won many big games, they made it to the sweet 16 of Class D for four straight years.

“We are going to remember forever this season as a blessing, and these five seniors have really left a tremendous legacy at Fruitport Calvary Christian in so many ways. They'll be remembered forever. I'm just grateful for these girls, and all the countless people who volunteer on their behalf in so many different ways. It's a big family here, and we have a lot to be thankful for."

The Eagles set a school record for victories in a season with 22 this winter and captured their fifth consecutive conference championship, including a 33-game winning streak and a fourth consecutive district championship.

“Five of our eight players are seniors, so we have a lot to replace for next year,” Richards added. “I’m just really proud of these girls, especially the seniors. They are already great leaders and I know they will go on to do exceptional things in the world. They’ve really taken our program to new heights and been a model of consistency during their careers here.”