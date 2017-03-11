Spring Lake boys basketball dancing at home

The Spring Lake boys basketball team put together a gem of a run through the Class B district tournament, capping it off Friday night with a gutsy win over Whitehall at Spring Lake High School, 56-42, to claim the district title.

“It feels great,” senior guard Cameron Ball said of the championship. “This is how we hoped to play all season.”

“Anytime you win a district championship to advance, let alone at home, it is special,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “The student sections were phenomenal and the community was great. This is special, because of the atmosphere and what was at stake.”

The atmosphere was electric from the start, with two teams eager to burst out of the gate.

“We knew one of the things with Whitehall is their energy,” Core said. “Watching tape, we knew they had so much energy, and we had to match that.

“That first half was a racehorse first half.”

Whitehall controlled the opening minutes of the game, holding a two-point lead as both teams traded buckets. Cam Ball chopped up the first highlight with steals cashed in for buckets on back-to-back possessions, tying the game at eight, then taking a 10-8 lead.

By the end of the first the Lakers held momentum, leading 16-15.

The second quarter continued the see saw, with ties at 18, 23, and 25.

In the closing minutes of the half Whitehall managed to wrestle the lead back. They won the second quarter, 9-12, taking a two-point lead into halftime at 27-25.

“We went in the locker room and their locker room was going nuts, and ours was silent,” Core said. “I told them, ‘We have to play better defense, that is too many points in the first half, and that we are going to play better in the second half. We have 16 minutes to go.”

The confidence from coach is all the Lakers needed, evidently.

The Laker boys doubled down and found their defense. They held the Vikings to just four points in the third quarter.

Spring Lake scored on their first two possessions to take the lead, and never looked back, going on to score 14 in the third period to take the largest lead of the game heading into the fourth quarter, 39-31.

The final frame opened with more Viking fight. Brandon Rake nailed a 3-pointer on the opening possession; eager to show they were not going down easily. The Lakers, however, put their team basketball on display, driving home their keen defense, ball sharing, tough post game and killer outside shooting.

Craig Whittaker answered Rake’s three with one of his own, leading the Laker charge to squash any thought of a Viking fourth quarter pillaging.

Jack VanWingen nabbed the 12th steal of the day for the Lakers, eventually turning it into a two-point baseline drive for Ball.

Sam Johnson continued to float mid-range jumpers, after wrestling with Rake at the post all night, Johnson found it much more enjoyable to step back and let the ball fly.

A full-court press by Whitehall did nothing to stop the Lakers, with Isaiah Pierce speeding past and around defenders on the breaks.

Finally, intentional fouling ensued; where the Lakers shook off the final bane of their regular season, going 8-for-10 from the line down the stretch bringing the game to its final tally.

“The boys dug deep,” Core said of the second-half effort. “We outscored them 31-15 in the second half, and it was on our staples — defense and rebounding.”

The defense came special order from none other than speedy Pierce, who took on Whitehall’s leading scorer Lucas Shumm. Combined with Ball late in the game and a stalwart team effort, Shumm was held to just two field goals and seven total points.

“Isaiah Pierce has guarded some really good point guards in the O-K Blue, and Lucas Shumm falls right in that category,” Core said of the defensive effort. “Nobody is going to do it by themselves, it has to be team defense, but when we start with Isaiah on him, I like our chances.”

While the Vikings were missing a few scorers, the Lakers were not. Their continued display of team-first basketball spread the offense deep.

Ball led with 15 points, just ahead of Johnson’s 14. The two were followed by VanWingen with 12, Griffin Lorimer with eight and Craig Whittaker with seven.

“We practice the extra pass all the time, and in games we do the same thing,” Whittaker said. “Our role players are amazing, anyone on the bench can start. It was a tough game, they played their hearts out, so did we.”

“Our scoring tonight, that is how it should be every game, with the bench points and every one contributing,” Ball said. “This is what everyone was thinking we were going to play like all season.”

Ball also led the Lakers with seven of their 12 steals, while VanWingen took the glass award, pulling down 10 rebounds. Johnson led the bruisers with three blocks.

The wire-to-wire explosive game was just what the Lakers ordered after a tumultuous conference season in the O-K Blue. Of their 12 conference games, 10 were decided by single digits.

“Our schedule prepared us well for a tournament run, the O-K Blue was brutal this year,” Core said. “Whitehall is a talented team. We had those types of games all year long. They didn’t have many, they beat out teams big.

“That was a game we are accustomed to, maybe a little but better prepared to play.”

“We have had slow starts before where teams get hot early, we have seen it all before,” Johnson said. “We are battle tested, we played a lot of good teams this year. We stayed calm, we knew we just had to play defense and rebound like we do, and we would be alright.”

The Lakers now turn their attention to the Class B regional tournament, which kicks of Monday at Sparta High School. Spring Lake will take on Hudsonville Unity Christian, who finished first in the O-K Green, in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m.