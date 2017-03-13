NCAA Tournament preview: Dissecting the dance

Repeat feat

No one will enter the NCAA Tournament with a bigger target on its back than reigning champ Villanova, the No. 1 overall seed. The Wildcats have taken teams' best punches all season and 25 of their 31 wins have been by double-digits. Villanova has the talent and the pieces, highlighted by national player-of-the-year candidate Josh Hart, to become the first team since Florida in 2006-07 and eighth program in the Tournament's 79-year history to repeat.

First-timers

While there will be plenty of usual suspects in the 68-team field, there will be a few fresh faces taking part in the Big Dance, including the Big Ten's Northwestern and Horizon League tournament champion Northern Kentucky. For Northwestern, it's been a long time coming as the Wildcats set a program-record with 22 wins to secure their first berth in 112 seasons. Northern Kentucky didn't have to wait quite as long, but clinched a spot in its first year of eligibility after transferring up to Division I in 2012-13.

Earning respect

While the Big Ten has been as deep and competitive as it has in years, will that transition into postseason success? After beating up on one another the past couple months, several coaches believe the Big Ten ranks among the best — if not the best — conference. Now it's time to prove it. Purdue drew the highest seed, but the Boilermakers might not have the best shot from the Big Ten.

On a roll

That moniker would belong to Michigan, a team that entered the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and rolled all the way to the title, despite a scary plane mishap and showing up just hours before its opening tipoff. That's made for an inspirational story, but the Wolverines have been playing well for weeks. After an ugly home loss to Ohio State on Feb. 7, Michigan, a 7 seed, has been rolling with its only two losses an OT setback at Minnesota and a buzzer-beater at Northwestern. With the way Derrick Walton Jr. is playing, there's no telling this team's ceiling.

Mid-major momentum

It's become par for the course in the NCAA Tournament for smaller schools to make waves in March, so much so that former Cinderellas such as Gonzaga and Butler have long outgrown that description. Who might be some of the teams to cause plenty of issues for the big boys this year? Keep an eye on Middle Tennessee State, the team that, as a 15 seed, knocked off Michigan State last year and has been a top-30 RPI team all season. Also keep an eye on Wichita State, Florida Gulf Coast and Vermont as teams that could win a game or two, and maybe even more.

Five coaches nobody wants to face

John Calipari, Kentucky

The Wildcats are never short on two things: talent and tournament success. And that's a credit to Calipari, whose teams continually march deep into March despite experiencing heavy roster turnover with one-and-dones. Kentucky always seems to pick up its defense come tournament time and is a dangerous team no matter its seed.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

You don't reach the Tournament 20 straight years if you're not doing something right. No matter how high or low the Spartans get during the regular season, Michigan State always seems to kick into gear and dial in when the calendar turns to March. And make no mistake, Izzo will be highly motivated after the Spartans were handed a first-round exit in last year's monumental upset.

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

All Marshall knows how to do is win. Making its sixth straight Tournament appearance, the mid-major program burst onto the scene in 2013 by reaching the Final Four and has constantly been making noise since. Witnessing Wichita State knock off higher seeds doesn't come as a shock anymore and has become the norm under Marshall.

John Beilein, Michigan

Maybe not the most likely candidate on this list, but he's taken West Virginia to the Elite Eight and followed that by getting the Wolverines within minutes of the national championship in 2013. He's a brilliant on-court coach and gets the most out of his players. He has the added benefit this season of having a senior who is playing like an All-American (Derrick Walton Jr.) and plenty of scorers to be a balanced team that presents matchup issues.

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

Love the Blue Devils or hate them, Coach K has the best winning percentage (.769) of active coaches in the Tournament while piling up the most wins (90) along with 12 Final Four appearances and five national titles. Duke might not have had the best regular season, but it's starting to click and has as much talent as any team in the field. Add in the legendary coach, and the Blue Devils are a tough out.

Five players to watch

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

The freshman phenom orchestrates the nation's top scoring offense and has limitless shooting range. As one of the most electrifying players, Ball single-handedly helped revive the program and makes everyone around him better. He also leads the country and broke the PAC-12 freshman record by averaging 7.7 assists per game.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Good luck trying to slow down the Big Ten player of the year. A walking double-double, Swanigan has been a nightmare for any team to try containing. Not only is he a load to handle in the paint, but with his added ability to step out and knock down 3-pointers, he's a threat from anywhere on the court.

Josh Hart, Villanova

The do-it-all senior guard is the heartbeat and backbone of the reigning champs. He ranks 15th nationally ESPN's player-efficiency rating and is a versatile defender who can guard three positions. More importantly, Hart knows all about persevering in pressure-packed situations and doesn't shy away from taking the big shot.

Josh Jackson, Kansas

The former Detroit Consortium star is a rare talent and was arguably one of the best players in the nation in the second half of the regular season. A disruptive defender and athletic wing, Jackson has scored at least 15 in 11 of last 13 games and has the ability to take over games.

Monte Morris, Iowa State

One of the country's top point guards, the ex-Flint Beecher product ranks No. 1 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.79). Morris leads the Cyclones in scoring, makes smart decisions and has a knack for making plays happen in crunch time.

Five favorites

Gonzaga

The West Coast Conference champs are the only team in the nation that ranks in the top 10 in KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. While Gonzaga might be knocked for its lacking schedule, it used a balanced attack to roll to a near-perfect regular-season record and go 5-0 against ranked teams.

Villanova

The reigning champs are poised to make another deep tournament run under coach Jay Wright with several key pieces back who know how to navigate the rigors of the Tournament. The Wildcats already have proven they can beat the best in other conferences, with wins over the ACC's Virginia and Notre Dame and Big Ten's Purdue, and rank among the best free-throw teams in the country.

Kansas

Guard play usually dominates come March and the Jayhawks have one of the nation's primer backcourts in Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson, who have 27 20-point games between them. Being upset in the Big 12 tournament opener could also provide fuel and a burning desire to wipe out the bad taste.

UCLA

Perhaps the most explosive team in the country, once the Bruins' offense gets going, it's nearly impossible to slow. UCLA is loaded with weapons all over the court and is especially lethal from long range, ranking eighth nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (40.5 percent).

North Carolina

No team could be more motivated and driven than the Tar Heels. And no team grabs more rebounds or puts up as many shots as North Carolina, which ranks first and second in the nation, respectively. After finishing runner-up in last year's title game, a good chunk of the squad is back led by F Justin Jackson and G Joel Berry.

Five dark horses

Iowa State

The Cyclones played a daunting schedule and went 2-4 against teams ranked in the top 10. But come Tournament time when every possession is amplified, few teams take better care of the ball than Iowa State, which ranks eighth nationally in fewest turnovers.

Marquette

The nation's top 3-point shooting team proved during Big East play that it's capable of beating anyone with wins over Villanova and Creighton. With three players shooting at least 45 percent from beyond the arc, anything can happen if the Golden Eagles are locked in from long range.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys rank No. 1 in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and eighth nationally in points per game (85.5 points). They could give teams fits trying to stop them and if it turns into a high-scoring affair, it tends to lean in their favor. Oklahoma State is 12-0 when it scores at least 89.

SMU

After a 4-3 start, the Mustangs won 23 of 24 down the stretch heading into the American Athletic Conference tournament despite having just seven scholarship players. And after an NCAA ban in 2016, SMU, a top-20 3-point shooting team, will be geared up for its chance.

Vermont

The Catamounts enter the Tournament as the hottest team, carrying the nation's longest winning streak at 21. While the America East champs are making their first postseason appearance since 2012, they aren't to be taken lightly. Vermont ranks sixth nationally in field-goal percentage at 50 percent and received an upset-friendly seed.

Five teams to avoid picking

Creighton

Once ranked as high as No. 7 in the nation, the Bluejays haven't been the same formidable team since losing PG Maurice Watson Jr. (ACL) on Jan. 16. Creighton has stumbled in his absence and hasn't been able to find its footing, losing four of six to close out the regular season.

Wisconsin

The Badgers hit a rough patch down the stretch, losing five of seven and seemed out of sorts while PG Bronson Koenig was dealing with a leg injury. While they seemed to work out the kinks in the conference tournament, their glaring weakness is free-throw shooting. Wisconsin ranks among the worst in the nation at 64.2 percent, a major issue to be exploited if games come down to the wire.

Virginia

A top-10 team entering the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, Tony Bennett has been unable to get his team to the Final Four and has only managed to reach the Elite Eight once. As a 1 seed in 2014, it got knocked out by No. 4 Michigan State, and a year later, as a 2 seed, the Cavaliers got bounced again by the Spartans, who were a No. 7 on the way to the Final Four. Until Bennett proves he can win the big one, steer clear.

Saint Mary's

The Gaels play in the West Coast Conference with Gonzaga and have spent most of the season feasting on inferior competition. It's had them ranked as high as No. 12 in the nation and given them a solid position entering the NCAA Tournament. But be careful of a team with the 71st-ranked schedule in the nation that saw the Gaels play 21 games against teams ranked 101 or worse in the RPI, including 12 outside the top 200.

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten late in the regular season, winning eight straight before losing at Wisconsin and falling to Michigan in the conference tournament semifinals. They've played as well as they could, but lost G Akeem Springs, the top 3-point shooter, to injury in the conference tournament. It's a loss that could send things in the wrong direction for Richard Pitino, whose team opens with Middle Tennessee State.