Spring Lake boys hoops prepares to take on regionals

The Lakers finished third in their new league during the regular season, with 10 of their 12 games being decided by 10 or less points. As the Class B state tournament is slimmed down to just 16 teams, Spring Lake is still standing.

They will attempt to advance to the Elite 8 of the Class B bracket at 5:30 p.m. as they take on Hudsonville Unity Christian (18-4) at Sparta High School. The Crusaders defeated O-K Blue challenger Allendale, 49-47, in the district finals.

The Crusaders are led by seniors Austin Steenwyk and Sam DeMey. Both players are three-year varsity starters for Unity Christian.

Steenwyk is the team’s leading scorer at 12 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds with 5.5 boards per game from his forward position.

DeMey leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 boards per game and is a matchup problem for most teams at center. At 6-foot-5, DeMey has some outside-shooting range that can challenge opposing defenses.

The Lakers advanced past Whitehall on Friday, 56-42, after a second-half surge helped the team erase an early deficit.

“Our schedule prepared us well for a tournament run, the O-K Blue was brutal this year,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core after Friday’s game. “Whitehall is a talented team, but we had those types of games all year long. They didn’t have many, they beat out teams big.

“That was a game we are accustomed to, and maybe a little bit better prepared to play.”

The biggest asset a challenging schedule can provide a team is the mental toughness to know that you are never out of a game.

“We have had slow starts before where teams get hot early, we have seen it all before,” said junior center Sam Johnson on Friday. “We are battle tested, we played a lot of good teams this year. We stayed calm, we knew we just had to play defense and rebound like we do, and we would be alright.”

The team appears to be clicking on all cylinders this postseason, and it’s balanced scoring attack has been leaving teams off balance.

A different Laker has lead the team in scoring in all three postseason games thus far.

Junior guard Jack VanWingen scored 14 points to lead the Lakers past Montague (71-35) in the district opener, while junior forward Griffin Lorimer paced the team with 11 points in their 72-31 win over Oakridge in the district semifinals.

On Friday, it was the team captains who led the way. Senior point guard Cam Ball scored 15 points and swiped seven steals, while Sam Johnson added 14 points.

“Our scoring tonight, that is how it should be every game, with the bench points and every one contributing,” Ball said on Friday. “This is what everyone was thinking we were going to play like all season.”

If the red-hot Lakers get past Unity Christian, they will face the winner of Grant and O-K Blue Conference foe Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Wednesday night’s regional finals at Sparta.

The Cougars, who won the league with a 11-1 mark, defeated the Lakers twice during the regular season. On Jan. 10, the Lakers fell 55-52 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. On Feb. 8, the Cougars edged Spring Lake, 56-52.