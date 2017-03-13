Streak hits 20, Michigan State men's hoops draws nine seed

On Sunday, the streak officially hit 20 consecutive years as Michigan State earned a No. 9 seed in the Midwest region. The Spartans will take on No. 8 Miami (Fla.) on Friday. If the Spartans manage to get past the first game they'll likely take on top-seeded Kansas on Sunday.

The No. 9 seed is the lowest in the Tom Izzo era since it earned a 10-seed in since 2011. Michigan State was last seeded ninth under Izzo in 2007 when it beat No. 8 Marquette then lost to No. 1 North Carolina.

TALE OF THE TAPE

No. 9 MSU (19-14) vs. No. 8 Miami, FL (21-11)

WHEN: Friday, 9:40 p.m.

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

TV: TNT

NEXT RD: Winner of No. 1 Kansas (28-4) vs. N.C. Central-U-C Davis winner