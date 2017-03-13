logo

MSU Hoops

Streak hits 20, Michigan State men's hoops draws nine seed

Associated Press • Today at 12:27 AM

EAST LANSING — Michigan State had its NCAA Tournament streak hovering over its head for the better part of the last two months.

On Sunday, the streak officially hit 20 consecutive years as Michigan State earned a No. 9 seed in the Midwest region. The Spartans will take on No. 8 Miami (Fla.) on Friday. If the Spartans manage to get past the first game they'll likely take on top-seeded Kansas on Sunday.

The No. 9 seed is the lowest in the Tom Izzo era since it earned a 10-seed in since 2011. Michigan State was last seeded ninth under Izzo in 2007 when it beat No. 8 Marquette then lost to No. 1 North Carolina.

TALE OF THE TAPE

No. 9 MSU (19-14) vs. No. 8 Miami, FL (21-11)

WHEN: Friday, 9:40 p.m.

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

TV: TNT

NEXT RD: Winner of No. 1 Kansas (28-4) vs. N.C. Central-U-C Davis winner

Recommended for You