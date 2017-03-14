Mona Shores’ Walker wins Miss Basketball

Walker, who signed with Western Michigan, won the honor by a 2,482-2,382 margin over Kierra Fletcher of defending Class A state champion Warren Cousino.

Destiny Pitts of Detroit Country Day finished third (1,814), followed by Deja Church of Southfield A&T (1,338) and Kamaria McDaniel of Dearborn Heights Robichaud (1,191).

Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard, suffered an ACL injury the summer before her junior season, and was forced to wear a knee brace last season.

After taking off the brace, Walker put on a show, averaging 22 points, nine rebounds, 5.5 assists and six steals for Mona Shores, which was eliminated in a Class A regional semifinal. She shot 43-percent from the field in her senior campaign and broke a few school records along the way.

Walker broke the Mona Shores' all-time scoring record back in January. She tallied her 1,365-career point to capture the top spot in the Sailors’ history books. The previous record had stood for 22 years by former Miss Basketball finalist Jamie Ahlgren.