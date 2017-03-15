Spring Lake boys hoops prepares for third crack at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The Lakers, who defeated Hudsonville Unity Christian in Monday’s regional semifinals, will prepare for round three with Class B juggernaut Grand Rapids Catholic Central (19-4) in tonight’s Class B regional final at Sparta High School.

The Cougars defeated the Lakers twice during the O-K Blue Conference season — 55-52 on Jan. 10 at home and 56-52 on Feb. 8 at Spring Lake High School.

“We went over our two previous games tonight at practice,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core on Tuesday night. “In the first game, we lost by three, and we missed a ton of free throws in that fourth quarter. We felt like we let that one slip away, and we had a couple of chances to take the lead late in the game. We’re better at closing now.

“In the second game, we lost by four, and we were 20-for-60 from the floor. So, anytime you miss 40 shots in the game, you have to consider that an off night, and yet, we were still right there at the end.”

After closing out a high-powered Hudsonville Unity Christian team, 53-46, in the regional semifinals, Core believes his team has shored up any inefficiencies that plagued them earlier in the season.

“We started off the season playing really, really well,” he added. “We hit a little bit of a lull during the conference season where we weren’t really hitting on all cylinders, but we’re playing really good basketball right now. We’re not far off. We didn’t play well enough to win those two games against them earlier this year, and we probably didn’t deserve to win those games. At the same time, we know if we play just a little bit better, we can beat that team.”

SCOUTING REPORT

Grand Rapids Catholic Central boasts one of the bigger frontcourts in the state. Junior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. stands at 6-foot-9, while fellow junior forwards Jacob Polakovich (6-foot-8) and Jaylen Mayfield (6-foot-6) are also tough assignments due to their size and length.

All three were dominant against Grant on Monday with Bingham scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, Polakovich adding 18 points and 10 rebounds and Mayfield chipping in with eight points and nine rebounds.

“There’s no doubt about it, their strength is their frontline,” Core said. “Anytime you have that kind of size, it makes it tough for a team to match-up with you. Despite that, I think we’ve done a pretty job of containing their bigs and not letting them just dominate us in the paint.”

Not only have the Lakers been able to contain the Cougars’ frontcourt, they’ve actually won the battle of the boards in both matchups. In the second meeting, with all three members of the frontcourt in action, the Lakers outrebounded Catholic Central, 34-29.

X-FACTOR

Junior three-guard Jack VanWingen came down with 11 rebounds in that game, and will be an important part of the Lakers’ success tonight.

“Jack is one of our X-factors,” Core admitted. “He’s got a tough assignment on defense with whichever one of their big guys we put him on, but at the same time, they have to try and slow him down with one of their big guys when he has the ball.

“He’s got the ability to drive to the lane, grab offensive rebounds and potentially get their guys in foul trouble. We’re hoping our quickness at all five positions will counter their size and length.”

The Cougars’ size hasn’t bothered junior forwards Sam Johnson and Griffin Lorimer, as both players have scored double-digit points in their two matchups.

“Sam has played great in both games against them, and has really gave us some early momentum in those matchups,” Core added. “In the first game, he knocked down some mid-range shots, and that dragged the defense out more, and opened up the lanes for us.

“Griffin played really well in the second half of that first game, and he kind of picked up where Sam left off. He’s been playing really aggressively on both ends of the court the last few games, and we feel pretty confident that he’s going to continue to play strong against their bigs.”

BACKCOURT

Spring Lake has been able to push Grand Rapids Catholic Central with its dynamic duo of senior guards in Cam Ball and Isaiah Pierce. The two slashing playmakers have been hard to keep up with as of late, and Core believes their aggressiveness to the rim will make a huge difference in the game.

“We talked at practice tonight about blocked shots and dunks,” Core said. “We had Sam demonstrate by blocking a shot and then dunking it. Then I told the guys, ‘you can’t be afraid to get blocked or dunked on. If they don’t have any blocks tomorrow night, then that means we weren’t aggressive on offense. If we don’t drive and force them to contest shots, we’re not going to win.’”

For Catholic Central, sophomore point guard Austin Braun runs the offense, and is a lethal shooter from distance and the free-throw line. Senior guard Michael Brown is a defensive specialist with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame.

KEYS FOR THE LAKERS

If the Lakers are going to pull off the upset over the Cougars, it will come down to rebounding, free throw shooting, and driving to the rim on offense. The Lakers have improved in all three areas since their last showdown with the Cougars, but will need to be consistent and strong from state to finish to close out one of the top-ranked teams in the state.

POTENTIAL MATCHUPS

BACKCOURT

Isaiah Pierce vs. Austin Braun (5’10)

Cam Ball vs. Michael Brown (6’1, 200)

FRONTCOURT

Jack VanWingen vs. Jaylen Mayfield (6’5, 245)

Griffin Lorimer vs. Jacob Polakovich (6’8, 218)

Sam Johnson vs. Marcus Bingham Jr. (6’9)

PREDICTION: Spring Lake 52, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48.