COLUMN: Let the numbers be your guide this March

It’s one of the rare opportunities where a JackRabbit can beat a Wildcat or a team like Northern Kentucky (who has only been playing DI basketball for five years) can take on in-state powerhouse Kentucky.

Cinderella stories and first-round upsets rule the first weekend of the tournament, and this year won’t be any different. Filling out a bracket might be more stressful than rooting for your team in a triple overtime thriller, but have no fear, I’ve got your solution — numbers.

Numbers don’t have feelings. They don’t have hidden agendas, and they aren’t former players who are going to pick their alma mater to reach the Final Four just because “I have a feeling about this year’s squad”.

Here are some non-emotional numbers from Yahoo! Sports you should consider before filling out your bracket.

● A 16 seed is 0-128 against the No. 1 seed

● A 1 seed has won 17 of the last 25 national titles

● At least one No. 12 seed has advanced beyond the opening round in 14 of the past 17 years.

● First Four winners have had considerable success. In the six years of their existence, one has reached the Round of 32 every year with three of those six years having one team march onto the Sweet Sixteen.

● Since 2006, 60-percent of teams seeded No. 11-15 that advanced beyond Round 1 were ranked inside the top-75 in offensive efficiency.

● Excluding 2009, at least one No. 2 seed has been eliminated by Round 2 every year since 1997.

● No. 5 seeds have lost 35.9 percent of their first-round matchups since 1985.

● No. 3 and No. 6 seeds beware. Eight No. 11 seeds have reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2010.

There’s always upsets in the first round of the tournament, but few can predict when Middle Tennessee State knocks off Michigan State or Lehigh crushes Duke.

Here are a few of my favorite up-start Cinderellas from this year’s field.

CINDERELLAS

Wichita State — There’s no way this team should be a double-digit seed. They are No. 9 according to the KenPom rankings, and I think they will knock off Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Middle Tennessee State — The Blue Raiders didn’t lose much from last year’s upset-special squad. They return guard Giddy Potts, who can score in droves. Minnesota got hot toward the end of the regular season, but they are still flawed.

UNC-Wilmington — One of the highest scoring offenses in the country, the Seahawks are ranked No. 18 in adjusted offensive efficiency and will give offensively challenged Virginia a scare in the first-round.

Brand-name programs are hard to overlook when you see them on your bracket. I understand the temptation to just pencil in big names like Kentucky and Duke to the Final Four because, well, they seem to always be there. But, here’s a word of caution on three blue bloods that you should steer clear of.

OVERRATED

Kansas — The Jayhawks are one of the most talented teams in the country, but they have continuously fell behind in games and pulled off miraculous comebacks in wins over West Virginia and Texas Tech. I don’t trust flakey people, and I think Bill Self is overrated.

Kentucky — The Wildcats, much like the Jayhawks, are one of the most talented groups in the field. Also like Kansas, they have fallen asleep at the wheel and let terrible conference opponents hang with them late in games. As great as Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are, I don’t see the Wildcats making it out of the first weekend.

Oregon — I’d like to say that Oregon can overcome the injury to Chris Boucher with the likes of Dillon Brooks, Dylan Ennis and Tyler Dorsey, but I just think the Ducks’ ceiling is limited without their rim protector back there on defense. They’ll make a Sweet 16 run, but I have a difficult time pushing them much further than that.

Much like the brand name teams, there are some teams you just won’t trust due to past history or just simply overthinking it.

Here are three of my favorites to make a deep run in the dance.

FAVORITES

Villanova — The defending champions are looking to become the first back-to-back winners since the Florida Gators of 2005-06. The Wildcats have the firepower to win it again with Player of the Year candidate Josh Hart and the always clutch Kris Jenkins.

Gonzaga — Don’t let past history cloud your judgement. This Bulldog squad is the most talented group that Mark Few has ever had. Nigel Williams-Goss has been on a tear lately, and 7-foot-1 300 pound center Przemek Karnowski is the best player you’ve probably never heard of. He’s impossible to miss, though. He’s basically the Polish Chris Kaman with an equally impressive beard game.

North Carolina — This year’s Tar Heel team might not be as good at shooting, but they might be better at defense and rebounding. In fact, the Tar Heels are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They lost two close games to Duke this season, but won’t see the Blue Devils unless they both reach the title game. I think North Carolina has a very manageable region, but will fall to UCLA in the Elite 8.

Alright, time for me to put my money where my mouth is.

Here are my Final Four selections

Villanova — The defending champs get past Duke in the Elite 8 to matchup with the Zags.

Gonzaga — In a rematch of a non-conference showdown from December, the Zags sweep Arizona and advance to their first Final Four in school history.

UCLA — Lorenzo Ball is a special talent. His shot is gross, but he might have the best court vision of any basketball player out there — including the NBA. No one tell Lavar Ball I said that, though.

Louisville — The Cardinals have a lot of quality wins under their belt, and have the size and athleticism to be a matchup nightmare for any team they face. I think they knock off Iowa State (who knocks off Kansas in the Sweet 16) to reach the Final Four.

National Title Game

Villanova 76, UCLA 72

As talented at the Bruins are, I think Villanova’s experienced playmakers will answer the high-powered UCLA offense at every turn and make the key defensive stops to get it done. UCLA is susceptible to lulls on defense. They’ve shored that up lately, but it won’t be enough against Josh Hart. Wildcats go back-to-back.

Here’s my full bracket.

Check it out now, because it will be lining a bird cage by 7 p.m. Friday.

