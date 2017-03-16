COLUMN: Heart, guts and a lack of analytics, March Madness 2017

Duncan MacLean's NCAA bracket by Duncan on Scribd

The First Four

First four? More like last four. New Orleans, UC Davis, USC and Kansas State all advance to the real tournament. The fact that two of them play into an 11 seed doesn’t make any sense to me. 16 or 11, none of them make it past the first round so hooray for participating.

SOUTH

In the most exciting two days of the sporting year, 64 teams battle to not be embarrassed. The world will be watching and salivating at the possibility of a double-digit upset — which will happen in the Midwest. All but four years since 1985, a 12-seed has upset a 5-seed. This year, it sounds familiar.

After ruining almost every bracket in the country, and certainly every one in our fine state, the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State will be at it again, defeating an unlikely 5-seed in Minnesota. After finishing fourth in a down Big Ten conference, the Golden Gophers bow out early.

Seton Hall was one step away from knocking off the defending champion and East region 1-seed Villanova in the Big East title game last week, watch for them to take a narrow upset over Arkansas.

The Shockers have a turbulent and complicated relationship with the NCAA tournament, often involving miss-seeds and overshadows by a certain other Kansas team. They capitalize on another low-ball seeding and upset 7-seed Dayton.

Beyond those games, everything goes according to plan in the South, with an all blue-blood Sweet 16. North Carolina downs Butler, while, unless Lavar Ball suits up himself, Kentucky rolls past UCLA to the Elite Eight.

In their inevitable meeting, Kentucky capitalizes on an emotional and occasionally ill-composed (see Duke game) North Carolina team to reach the Final Four and another familiar tournament foe.

WEST

The other upset-heavy region I see is the West. After falling to a red-hot Michigan squad in the Big Ten title game, I don’t see the Terps hanging with Xavier in the opening round. The Big X rolls through them in their second-biggest upset of opening week, before taking out 3-seed Florida State claiming their perennial Sweet-16 appearance.

The Virginia Commonwealth University takes on the St. Mary’s Gaels in the most pretentious first round game in the West. Of two non-major conference runner-ups, I see VCU coming out with an upset win.

In their first tournament appearance ever, Northwestern will make the most of it. After their first 10-win Big Ten season since, literally, the great depression, the Wildcats will exit happily to Gonzaga in the second round.

The Bulldogs go on to beat West Virginia to take their spot in the Elite Eight, while Arizona ends Xavier’s tournament run exactly where it always does.

Arizona pulls off an upset here over Gonzaga after winning a loaded Pac-12 tournament to advance to their first Final Four in 16 years.

EAST

In a lesson of natural selection and predator-prey relationships, the Golden Eagles of Marquette snatch up the South Carolina Gamecocks with their large talons, proving an effective way to fill a bracket is by mascot prowess.

Villanova won the tournament in the best way possible a year ago, in what will forever be the best finish to the madness ever recorded. As most defending champions do, they see an early exit to Virginia, a defensive powerhouse purpose built for the Madness.

Those stalwart defenders will prove to be the answer for the Devils in Blue when they meet in the Elite Eight. I see a flustered Grayson Allen trip over his own emotions due to backbreaking defense. Virginia to the Final Four.

Midwest

Finally, the beloved Midwest, where Sparty and the Wolverines tug my heart into making unwise picks.

Michigan State gets revenge for their early exit last season with the only first-round upset of the region, defeating Miami, before falling to Kansas and the best player in the country, Frank Mason III.

Michigan picks up the upset slack, continuing their hot streak from the Big Ten tournament all the way to the Elite Eight. Despite my optimism, they fall to Kansas.

Final Four

Virginia, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky. Two shoe-ins and two surprises. It seems like every year Kentucky and Kansas meet in the final two-rounds of the tournament. This year, senior leadership trounces one-and-done, as it should, with Frank Mason III finally getting his shot at the title.

In the surprise side of the four, Virginia’s lack of offensive power finally catches up to them against a high-octane Arizona team who after a long-awaited Final-Four, will be hungry to finish the job.

Championship

The best player in the country gets what he deserves: a National Championship. After sticking around playing college ball for four years, Mason and the Jayhawks put the Big XII back at the top of the college basketball world, silencing Bill Walton and his conference of champions and leaving Arizona out of the winners-club once again.

Kansas wins, 72-68, capping off another mad March and what inevitably will be another failed bracket attempt by yours truly.