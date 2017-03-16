Spring Lake boys hoops knocks off Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Class B regional finals

After going the distance in the first two bouts, but losing by narrow decisions, the Spring Lake boys basketball team delivered the knockout blow late in the third match-up with Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Wednesday night’s Class B regional final at Sparta High School.

After it appeared the Cougars were pulling away late in the third quarter, the Lakers outscored Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21-12 in the final quarter to pull off the 57-48 win.

“When we talked at practice yesterday, we talked about the fact that we lost to them twice already,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said after the game. “We lost to them at their place in January by three points. We missed a bunch of free throws in that game that pretty much cost us the game. We finished 2-for-7 from the free throw line, and we just didn’t close well.

“In the second game, we lost by four points at our place. We finished 20-of-60 from the field, so we missed 40 shots. So, we weren’t going to change what we were doing. We just had to play better. We’re a much better closing team now than we were back then. We do a better job of getting the ball in Cameron Ball’s hands, we do a better job with our spacing, and we box out and rebound better.”

Junior guard Jack VanWingen scored 17 points to lead the Lakers (19-6), while Griffin Lorimer and Cam Ball each added nine points, and Isaiah Pierce scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists.

Also adding key contributions were junior center Sam Johnson with eight points and senior forward Aaron Clark with six.

“This team just kept making play after play down the stretch,” Core added. “Everybody had their own moments. When they went to their press, Isaiah (Pierce) broke through it, and Jack got some backside baskets that were pretty easy.

“Cam made free throws, Griffin takes a charge on one end of the court, and then makes a diving save on a loose ball on the other end to Sam (Johnson). That was just pure hustle on his part.

“Then, Sam hit some free throws, Aaron Clark hit a few 3-pointers off the bench that kept us going. We don’t have a superstar, but they just play so well together, they trust each other and they are unselfish. Right now, that’s what’s carrying us through this tournament run.”

CHAMPIONSHIP RESOLVE

The Lakers were down by as many eight points midway through the third quarter, but key defensive stops and timely baskets by reserve forward Aaron Clark helped propel the Lakers on a run.

“It was a tough spot, because we were down by seven or eight, and we started rushing some shots,” Core added. “But then, Aaron Clark hits a three and Cam hit a big shot, too. Before that, it kind of felt like the game was getting close to being out of control, but we were able to make a few stops on defense and some buckets to get back into the game.”

The run was capped by a nifty reverse layup by Griffin Lorimer in the closing seconds of the third quarter that tied the game at 36-36. That play sent the Laker faithful into a frenzy as the horn sounded, and coach Core got a first-hand glimpse of some rare emotion from his club.

“We were actually trying to set up a double screen for Craig Whittaker up top, and Cam threw it to Griffin, and he drove baseline,” Core said of the play. “Because of Craig’s movement to the top of the key, it cleared up the backside of the defense, and Griffin was able to convert on the play to tie the game.

“They’ve been even-keeled all year long, but tonight was the first time that I saw that raw emotion from them. I saw it at the end of that third quarter when Griffin made that play, then again with 17 seconds left in the game, and again when they came out to get their medals. There was a look in the eyes that I hadn’t seen yet, because they’ve been so levelheaded.”

The Lakers were the aggressors on Wednesday night, often driving into heavy traffic against players that stand at 6-foot-9, 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-6.

“We talked at practice about them blocking our shots,” Core added. “I told them, ‘they might block one or two, but then they might get called for a foul on one or two after that.’ All three of their bigs had two fouls by halftime.

“We knew that if we didn’t attack the basket and settled for long twos and threes that we were probably going to lose.”

CUTTING DOWN THE TREES

Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s big three of Jacob Polakovich, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Jaylen Mayfield combined for only 20 points.

“At halftime, I looked at the stat sheet and Bingham had two points and Polakovich didn’t score,” Core said. “That’s a pretty good defensive effort, but I was also worried because we were still behind on the scoreboard and those guys didn’t have a big impact.

“We really match-up well with them. We’re probably the only team in our league that can combat their size. They just dominate people in the paint sometimes, and they were able to get some offensive boards on us a few times, too. We did a nice job on those three bigs tonight. Bingham only had seven, Polakovich only had four and Mayfield had nine, but he didn’t score at all in the second half.

“So, our post defense was special tonight.”

The talk all season has been whether or not the move to the O-K Blue Conference would help or hurt Spring Lake, after being the class of the Lakes Eight Conference for so many years.

Core had a definitive answer on Wednesday night.

“I can answer that now,” he said with a smile. “At the end of the regular season, people asked me whether the conference schedule helped prepare us for the postseason or not. I really didn’t know at the time, because you could get worn down by the challenging games and get knocked out early.

“But after seeing us progress so quickly and really improve once the postseason got going, I can absolutely say that the O-K Blue Conference helped us get great ready for this postseason run.

“I think it also helped that we played Grand Haven, Rockford and Covenant Christian in the non-conference, too. There’s no shame in the teams we’ve lost to.”

CAPTAIN CRUNCH TIME

Junior center and co-team captain Sam Johnson was held in check for most of the game by the Cougars, who appeared to be assigning double teams on the 6-foot-8 center whenever he caught the ball in the post.

But, much like the entire team, Johnson made the winning plays in crunch time to close out the opposition.

“The whole game, I was really just itching to make a play,” Johnson said after the game. “ I just wanted this game so bad, and I love all these guys. We’ve been closing out games a lot better lately, and this whole stretch, we’ve been working on that.”

Johnson thought it was fitting that the team’s regional title came down to free throw shooting.

“It’s kind of nice, because we lost a few games because of free throw shooting early on in the season, so we worked on it a lot at practice,” Johnson said. “I think it’s paid off for us, because we’ve been knocking them down these past few games, especially in crunch time.

“We knew in order to beat a team like that, we had to go right at them. We had to play strong and tough the whole way, and I’m proud of the way all of these battled out there tonight, and that helped us get to the free throw line and made most of them.”

After so many close calls against Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Johnson didn’t exhale until the scoreboard told him the game was over.

“I didn’t think it was over until that final whistle blew,” he said. “I just thought about that first game back in January when we were up four with about a minute left and we ended up losing. I wasn’t going to take anything for granted until the clock hit zeroes, because you never know what might happen.”

BALLIN

For senior point guard Cam Ball, the team’s counter runs against the Cougars were a result of the team’s foundational staple — defense and rebounding.

“Our rebounding, we always fall back on that,” he said. “It starts everything for us. It starts our running game, it got them in foul trouble, which was big, and then they were scared when we drove the lane. We hit our free throws, kind of. We made enough, I guess.”

The size advantage for the Cougars was neutralized by the Lakers’ aggressive nature, but it was something the team had to adjust to.

“We aren’t used to going into the lane against 6-8 and 6-9 guys. It was a little different, but we got used to it, and made enough plays down the stretch to win. I wouldn’t say we were scared to drive on them earlier this season, but we were definitely more hesitant back then. Tonight, we just went straight to the rim.”

The win gives Spring Lake its second state quarterfinals appearance in school history. They made it to the Class B Elite Eight two years ago, before falling to eventual state champion, Godwin Heights, 78-56.

“It’s an awesome feeling, Ball said. “I go back to when I was a sophomore, we beat Holland Christian, and that was the best time of my life. I knew if we got back to that point with this team, we could go far.”

The Lakers will face Benton Harbor on Tuesday (7 p.m.) at Caledonia High School with a trip to the Breslin Center on the line.

“I think it is going to be nice to have a little break, I don’t think it will be much different for us,” Ball added. “I’d play a game tomorrow if we had to, and I think everyone feels that way. But, the break will be nice, and we will be back out there.”

In a single-elimination tournament, it’s simply survive and advance. But Wednesday night felt different for this team.

“There’s only eight teams left, and we just beat a pretty darn good Grand Rapids Catholic Central team,” said Core.

“This is pretty special.”