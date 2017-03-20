Fruitport Calvary Christian’s Richards wins BCAM free-throw contest

The first round of the competition begins at the Michigan State University practice facility and are then introduced at halftime of the Class D State championship game. After introductions, the top two finishers have a "shoot-off" on the Breslin Center floor in front of an audience.

Local players Allyson Richards and Kelsey Richards from Fruitport Calvary Christian and Mya Duncan from North Muskegon qualified for the honor and competed in this year’s Free Throw Challenge. Allyson Richards, who made 85 of 87 free throws over five rounds, won the event and was named the "2017 MHSAA/BCAM Top Shooters Challenge Champion".