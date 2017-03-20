logo

Fruitport Calvary Christian’s Richards wins BCAM free-throw contest

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:21 AM

At the conclusion of every girls prep basketball season, the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Michigan High School Athletic Association invites 20 girls prep basketball players from across the state, out of all classes, with the highest season free throw percentage to the Breslin Center for a free-throw competition.

The first round of the competition begins at the Michigan State University practice facility and are then introduced at halftime of the Class D State championship game. After introductions, the top two finishers have a "shoot-off" on the Breslin Center floor in front of an audience.

Local players Allyson Richards and Kelsey Richards from Fruitport Calvary Christian and Mya Duncan from North Muskegon qualified for the honor and competed in this year’s Free Throw Challenge. Allyson Richards, who made 85 of 87 free throws over five rounds, won the event and was named the "2017 MHSAA/BCAM Top Shooters Challenge Champion".

