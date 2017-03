Greene named Lela Johnson Memorial Award winner

The Grand Haven girls basketball program held its annual banquet this past Sunday, and with it came the distinct honor of the Lela Johnson Memorial Scholarship Award. Now in its 14th year, the award is presented in honor of Lela Johnson, who died of a heart attack as a freshman at Grand Haven High School in April 2003. Lela’s stepmother, Kathy Johnson, presented the award at the banquet. The honor is extended to the Grand Haven girls freshman basketball player who displays outstanding sportsmanship, academic achievements and an overall love of the game that Lela possessed.