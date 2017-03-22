Special Olympics Basketball Finals comes to Calvin College

About 500 athletes from 48 teams will compete in the finals at Van Noord Arena and Hoogenboom Health and Recreation Center at Calvin College. There are divisions for senior males (ages 16 and older), females, and skilled athletes. In addition to team play, there will be a skills competition for athletes who are not able to compete in a team setting. Events include target pass, 10-meter dribble, spot shot, speed dribble and team skills.

Following Friday night’s Opening Ceremony, local celebrities and Special Olympics Michigan athletes will compete together in a Unified Basketball game. Unified Sports teams consist of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, helping to promote inclusion and break down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities in a really fun way.

WZZM-TV news anchor and Special Olympics Michigan board chair Juliet Dragos will emcee the Opening Ceremony.

A Young Athletes event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Program is for children ages 2-7 p.m. with intellectual disabilities. They will compete in a number of sports-specific skills.

On Friday, from 3:30 – 6 p.m., Gazelle Sports will be on site in the Hoogenboom Center (Room 204) to provide podiatric screenings to evaluate ankles, feet, lower extremity biomechanics, and proper shoe and sock gear to participating athletes. Wolverine Worldwide has sponsored this event to provide free socks to all attending athletes, with 100 athletes being selected to receive a free pair of shoes.

Special Smiles, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will provide a non-invasive dental screening by the Grand Rapids Dental Hygienist Society on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Athletes will receive hygiene education, a goody bag, other donated items and a report card on the state of their oral health.

Event Schedule

Friday, March 24

2-7 p.m.: Registration and Check-In - Spoelhof Field House Main Entrance

3-5:30 p.m.: Competition begins - Hoogenboom Health and Recreation Center and Van Noord Arena

3-7:30 p.m.: Souvenirs - Spoelhof Fieldhouse Main Entrance Lobby

3- 6 p.m.: Fit Feet - Hoogenboom (HC) Room 204

4:30-6 p.m.: Dinner - Knollcrest Dining

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony - Van Noord Arena

7:30 p.m.: Unified Celebrity Basketball Game – Van Noord Arena

8 p.m.: Victory Dance - Van Noord Arena

Saturday, March 25

8 a.m.: Registration - Registration Desk Spoelhof Fieldhouse Main Entrance

8:30 a.m.: Competition Continues - Hoogenboom Health and Recreation Center and Van Noord Arena

9:00 a.m.: Skills registration - Hoogenboom Health and Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Souvenirs - Spoelhof Fieldhouse Main Entrance Lobby

9:30 a.m.: Skills event begins - Hoogenboom Health and Recreation Center

10 a.m.: Young Athletes™ - Hoogenboom (HC) Room 252

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Special Smiles - Hoogenboom (HC) Room 251

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lunch - Knollcrest Dining

All Day: Awards - Hoogenboom (HC) Room 280