Spring Lake boys hoops team's storybook season comes to an abrupt end

The Spring Lake boys basketball team appeared to be a team of destiny after they upended Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the Class B regional last week.

However, the dream of a trip to the Breslin Center and the program’s first-ever state semifinal appearance was cut short at the hands of Benton Harbor, 46-44, in the Class B quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Caledonia High School.

With the game tied at 44-44, Benton Harbor senior guard Roy Anderson slashed to the rim for a bucket to give the Tigers a 46-44 lead with five seconds remaining in the game.

On the ensuing possession, Spring Lake junior guard Jack VanWingen raced up the court and released a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but the game-winning heave careened off the rim, with the shot, and Lakers season, falling just short.

“There’s 22 other teams that they’ve done that to this year, too,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core of the Tigers’ defensive pressure. “They do a good job of wearing you down with their press. We got off a great start, but then the pressure defense kind of got to us, and that turned into some quick points for them.

“They didn’t score much on our half-court defense. I think they only had six points midway through the second quarter, and I thought we defended and rebounded very well in that first half. They just had that little spurt to close the half that really shifted the momentum, I thought.”

With two experienced, senior guards running the offense, Spring Lake hasn’t been tested with full-court pressure this season.

“That’s tough to simulate at practice,” Core said. “It doesn’t matter if you go six-on-five at practice or not; it’s difficult to simulate that type of pressure. We didn’t get pressed that much during the season. The room for error is very small when you’re facing that type of pressure all game long.

“We broke it a few times, but the worst part of turning the ball over against the press is that it usually turns into an easy basket the other way. I was telling our guys, ‘if you get trapped at our end of the court, just throw that sucker at the basket, because then you might get a bounce go your way. Worst-case scenario, we’ll at least get a chance to set up our defense the other way.’”

The Lakers jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game, and had a 17-6 lead midway through the second quarter. However, a turnover-plagued final three minutes of the half helped bring the Tigers within seven points of Spring Lake at halftime, 20-13.

In the second half, the Tigers extended their defensive pressure and outscored the Lakers, 33-24.

“We lost the momentum toward the end of the third quarter, and we were down by as many as four at one point,” Core added. “We stayed patient in a tough spot, and retook the lead with just over a minute to go. Anderson got to the rim with five seconds left, and we tried to draw up a play at the end.

“We were trying to run the same play we ran earlier that Cam got fouled on, but we added a wrinkle to it, because I thought they might switch on that screen. So, we were going to fake the screen and run a slip screen instead. They defended it well, but Jack still got a good look at the buzzer. It fell just short; otherwise, we’d be celebrating right now.”

Junior center Sam Johnson scored 14 points to lead the Lakers (19-7), while VanWingen added 10 and senior guard Cam Ball chipped in with nine points and seven assists.

Johnson scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, but the Tigers’ pressure forced the Lakers’ offense into uncomfortable positions.

“They extended their pressure a little bit in the second half, and that made it more difficult to get the offense going,” Core admitted. “We weren’t able to get the entry passes in to him quite as easily, plus No. 11 (Carlos Johnson) was a little more physical with him in the post.

“When Griffin (Lorimer) fouled out, that really hurt our inside game, which is where we thought we had a pretty big advantage. Craig (Whittaker) can go inside, but he’s not the post player that Griffin is for us, so then we become a little more perimeter oriented, which played right into their strengths.”

PROGRAM PRESTIGE

After making the program’s second quarterfinals appearance in three seasons, Core believes this year’s senior class helped elevate the program to new heights.

“I can’t be prouder of these guys for going down to the wire in the quarterfinals against a really talented team,” Core added. “It came down to the last shot, and it didn’t go in.

“Cam and Craig have been a part of two quarterfinal runs. Isaiah (Pierce) might be the most improved player we’ve ever had here. He does so much for us, and he was fighting through a calf cramp midway through the second half. Aaron Clark has been shooting the ball well for us lately, and he went down with ankle injury.

“Justin Pederson doesn’t get in the game as much as the other seniors, but he runs the scout team for us at practice, and he does a great job for us in that capacity. These five seniors have definitely left their mark on the Spring Lake basketball program. No one can ever take away their accomplishments.”

LAKER LEADER

Senior team captain Cam Ball was frustrated with how his high school career ended, but knows the future of the program is brighter now than when he first stepped on the court.

“We were happy to make this run,” he said after the game. “I think we all thought we should have won this game, and we had the game won early on. They made the plays late, and that’s what counts. I think Spring Lake basketball is on the map since our last quarterfinals, and we added to that this year. We just have to keep competing and finish out games by doing the little things correctly.”

Ball finished 7-of-8 from the free throw line, but his one missed attempt in the final minute of play is the one that was still on his mind after the game.

“It’s going to (tick) me off that I missed that last free throw, but I’ll try and let that go,” he said. “Isaiah was struggling with some cramping, and we gave away some turnovers late in the game that cost us. We battled, and that’s all that you can ask for.”

STEPPING FORWARD

For junior center Sam Johnson, the goal for next year is to carry on what this senior class started and take the next step as a program.

“It’s tough getting this close and losing,” he said. “I thought I played pretty well, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. I was just trying to stay aggressive and help my however I could.

“It means a lot to me to be a part of this run. I’ve been a Laker all my life, and this is a great senior class. Now, we have to keep working hard in the offseason and hopefully get the team back to this point next year and get the win. We want to take that next step.”