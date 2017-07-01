Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Bingham commits to MSU

Bingham, ranked the No. 1 power forward in Michigan for 2018 and No. 12 nationally at his position by Scout.com, picked the Spartans over offers from Purdue, Ohio State, Butler, DePaul and Washington, among others.

Bingham is the fourth commitment in Michigan State's 2018 class, joining guard Foster Loyer of Clarkston, and forwards Gabe Brown of Belleville and Thomas Kithier of Macomb Dakota.

Bingham transferred to Grand Rapids Catholic Central from Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills ahead of his junior season.

2018 MSU basketball commits

NAME POS. HT. WT. SCHOOL

Marcus Bingham PF 6-10 195 Grand Rapids C.C.

Gabe Brown SF 6-6 170 Belleville

Foster Loyer PG 5-10 160 Clarkston

Thomas Kithier PF 6-8 200 Macomb Dakota