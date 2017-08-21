Goorman selected for Hall of Fame

The formal induction ceremony will take place Sept. 17, in the Terrace room of the Bovee University Center at Central Michigan University.

Goorman attended Holland Christian High School where he played basketball and baseball before graduating in 1964 and attending Calvin College.

As a Knight, Goorman played four years of baseball and was named All-Conference as a catcher and served as team captain during his time.

He continued schooling at Western Michigan University, earning his Masters of Arts.

“Gip”, as he was affectionately known during his 43 years at WMC, taught physical education, health, sociology and Bible.

During his time at WMC, Goorman coached the JV boys basketball team for 11 years under Elmer Walcott before taking over the varsity boys for 33 years.

Over his tenure, Goorman’s teams won five state championships (1992, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2010), and finished runner-up three times (1980, 1993 and 2000). He finished with an overall record of 504-282. He also coached baseball and softball at WMC.

Goorman has been married to his wife sue for 48 years. The couple has three sons, Jamie, Jeremy and Jason and seven grandchildren.