Real deal: Pistons freeze Heat for 5th straight home win

They're cementing their status as one of the surprise teams in the NBA and made another bold statement with a sweep in their five-game home stand.

They finished the job with a jolt Tobias Harris and a timely boost from their bench, taking a 112-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday evening at Little Caesars Arena. It's their fifth straight win — their longest streak since 2015-16 — and best string of games, eight wins in nine games, since 2014-15.

Maybe they are for real.

Harris finished with 25 points and seven rebounds and Avery Bradley 24 points. Reggie Jackson added 17 points for the Pistons (10-3), who are off to their best start overall since 2005-06.

The Heat (6-7) trailed by one entering the fourth quarter, but James Johnson converted a three-point play to regain the lead. The Pistons answered with a 10-2 run, keyed by the reserves, with a 3-pointer by Anthony Tolliver, two baskets by Ish Smith (11 points and seven assists) and a jumper by rookie Luke Kennard, who had a season-best 14 points, for a 93-86 lead.

Miami answered again with six consecutive points, with a basket by Hassan Whiteside (20 points and 12 rebounds), a steal and lay-in by Dion Waiters (16 points) and James Johnson. The Pistons responded with the next 11 points, as Kennard connected on a step-under floater and followed with a 3-pointer.

Smith added a three-point play and Jackson a floater. Andre Drummond (eight points and 17 rebounds) split a pair of free throws for an 11-point margin. Bradley helped keep the Heat at bay, with two free throws and a three-point play.

The Heat got within seven in the final minutes but never any closer.

Some observations from the matchup:

Heat rookie guard Derrick Walton Jr. (Michigan) had a homecoming of sorts, in his first NBA game in Detroit. Walton, a two-way player, was inactive for the game, but relished the opportunity to travel with the team on its six-game road trip, which finished Sunday. Walton also was at his alma mater on Saturday night, participating in the banner raising for the Wolverines' Big Ten Tournament title and getting his ring.

The Pistons continued to look to their bench in the absence of two of their rotation players. Stanley Johnson (back) and Jon Leuer (sprained left ankle) missed their third straight games and coach Stan Van Gundy said Johnson's issues are more with his back than the hip flexor, which had been cited the past few games. Bullock started again and Kennard got many of the backup minutes off the bench.

The Heat's game plan seemed to be to exploit the Pistons' defense on 3-pointers, with 16 of their 22 attempts in the first quarter coming from beyond the arc. The strategy paid off, as they went 7-of-16 to open the game and finished 14-of-28 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

Tobias Harris continued his 3-point surge, hitting 5 of 8 attempts and spurring the offense, with 12 points in the third quarter alone. It's his third game this season with at least five 3-pointers.