Bucks swat away Pistons winning streak

That length is a problem on a night-to-night basis and it was an issue for the Pistons in their second matchup with the Bucks this season. The Pistons had their problems with the Bucks getting 16 blocked shots, just one shy of their franchise record.

The Pistons battled through and played one of their most exciting games of the season, rallying from a 15-point deficit but falling in the final minute for a 99-95 victory on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The loss ends the Pistons' five-game winning streak and starts the three-game road trip with a loss.

Avery Bradley had a season-high 28 points and Andre Drummond added 13 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for the Pistons (10-4), who have split the two games with the Bucks this season.

The Bucks (8-6) rallied in the final minute, after the Pistons scored six straight points, with Drummond getting a tip-in, Bradley hitting a 3-pointer and Drummond splitting a pair of free throws to tie it at 93 with 56 seconds remaining.

Eric Bledsoe hit a jumper with 42.5 seconds left and after Antetokounmpo got a steal off Bradley, Bledsoe was fouled and made both free throws for a four-point margin. Bradley answered with a lay-in to trim the lead to two, but Tony Snell (13 points) made two more free throws with 10.7 seconds left.

Rookie Luke Kennard (11 points) kept the Pistons in it, with some timely shooting midway through the fourth quarter, with seven points in a three-minute span. His 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining helped offset Middleton, had eight points in the final period and stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Langston Galloway got the Pistons off to a good start in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points — off a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws after being fouled — to close a 75-62 deficit to 77-73 in the first two minutes of the period.

More observations from the matchup:

■Coach Stan Van Gundy was worried about the slow starts in recent games, where the Pistons have had to dig out of big deficits in the first quarter. The Pistons score the first eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Bradley. The Bucks had a big run in the first quarter and their lead got up to seven, but the Pistons rallied, tying it at 41 at halftime.

■The Bucks are regarded for their length at almost every position. They showed it in the first half, notching 10 blocks, with two each from four different players. They turned up the defense, forcing 10 turnovers, including three from Drummond and four from Bradley.

■The Pistons' reserves were struggling early in the second quarter, going scoreless for the first 3:35, but they were able to keep the Bucks from running away. After the drought, they used a 12-0 run over a four-minute span to turn a seven-point deficit into a five-point lead.

■Bledsoe, the newest Bucks guard acquired in the trade with the Phoenix Suns, started 0-of-6 from the field in the first half, but had six points in the third quarter to help the Bucks build a double-digit lead heading to the fourth. He helped in other ways, with six rebounds and eight assists and some dogged defense on Reggie Jackson.

■Jackson didn't play in the fourth quarter, presumably because Van Gundy stayed with the hot hand in Ish Smith, who had a good rhythm going with the second unit.