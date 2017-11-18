Pistons let 22-point lead get away, fall to Pacers

They've won a number of games this season by overcoming double-digit deficits, rallying in the fourth quarter.

It was the Indiana Pacers' turn on Friday night.

The Pistons had an outstanding first half and raced to a 22-point margin midway through the third quarter — only to see it evaporate. The Pacers pulled ahead with 5:23 left and snatched a stunning 107-100 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley had 16 points each and Andre Drummond added 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons (10-5), who lost their second straight and finish their three-game trip on Sunday at Minnesota.

The Pacers (8-8) rallied behind Lance Stephenson (13 points) and Domantas Sabonis (12 points) down the stretch. They accounted for 21 in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Pistons, 36-19.

Rookie Luke Kennard (13 points) started the final period with a 3-pointer, but Indiana countered with a 12-0 run, with a jumper and putback by Stephenson and 3-pointers from Victor Oladipo (21 points) and Bojan Bogdanovic (15 points).

Ish Smith sparked a run with the Pistons' next eight points, with two three-point plays and a drive, pushing the margin back to 92-85 at the 6:52 mark. The Pacers didn't go away, though. Corey Joseph and Stephenson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Sabonis added a pair of free-throws and Stephenson had a putback to give the Pacers their first lead of the second half.

The Pistons kept pushing, with a 3-pointer and a lay-in by Tobias Harris (15 points), but they couldn't overcome the Pacers' surge. Bradley's 3-pointer in the final minute was the only other field goal in the final 3:45.

The Pacers got another pair of back-to-back 3-pointers from Darren Collison (16 points) and Stephenson and after Thaddeus Young (18 points) split a pair of free throws, Sabonis slammed home a monstrous dunk and Stephenson added a free throw for their largest lead of the quarter, 105-97.

Here are some other observations from the game:

■The Pistons have continued to shoot it well from 3-point range, hitting 42 percent (8-of-19) in the first half, from six different players. Stanley Johnson made it seven players with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. They finished 14-of-32 from beyond the arc. They entered the game at 38.2 percent on 3-pointers, which ranked eighth in the league.

■Rookie Luke Kennard, who has struggled to find playing time, was the first reserve to enter the game. He played 17 minutes in the first half and had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. After his first made 3-pointer, there was an audible "Luuuuuuke!" chant from the crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which is about a two-hour drive from Kennard's hometown of Franklin, Ohio.

■The reserves added some punch, almost outscoring the starters in the first half. The bench had 28 points, including 10 from Luke Kennard, seven from Ish Smith, six from Anthony Tolliver and five from Langston Galloway. They dominated the Pacers' reserves, who only accounted for six points in the first half.