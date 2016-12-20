Money-saving tips from a vegan

“We all want to save money, I hope,” the West Michigan woman explains. “I like to think of myself as a thrifty person, but I've noticed lately that it's too easy to just swipe a card (credit, of course) and not ever think of the actual money that's being exchanged. Really, the only place I have this problem is in the grocery store. It's easy to impulse buy.”

Leading off is a tip to use an envelope system.

“We recently implemented this after attending a financial planning series,” she wrote. “Set a budget for groceries, whether it's weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Withdraw that amount from your paycheck in cash and keep it in a secured envelope. Every time you go to the grocery store, use cash from the grocery fund, and tuck the receipts into the envelope after your purchase.”

Thomas also offers a bonus recipe for breakfast patties with her top five. Read the complete blog post here: “My top 5 money saving tips + bonus.”

The opinions expressed by bloggers are not necessarily shared by the Grand Haven Tribune or its employees. They are the sole opinion of the bloggers, who are not employed by or compensated by the Tribune.